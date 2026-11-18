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Public Bank and Public Islamic Bank cardholders can now add their cards to Apple Wallet and pay with an iPhone or Apple Watch, the banks announced on Tuesday (17 Nov).

Most of the banks’ Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards are eligible. Four cards are excluded: the PB-AIA Visa Gold credit card, the PB Visa Commercial card, the PB Visa Business card and the PB UnionPay Lifestyle debit card.

The launch comes more than four years after Apple Pay arrived in Malaysia in August 2022.

Public Bank already supported Samsung Pay, Google Wallet and Garmin Pay, so until now its customers with iPhones and Apple Watches had no way to use the bank’s cards with Apple’s wallet.

Public Bank says it is now the first bank in Malaysia to offer all four.

Public Bank is one of several banks that now offer Apple Pay. Others include Maybank, CIMB, AmBank, HSBC and Hong Leong Bank. Standard Chartered was among the first three banks when Apple Pay launched in 2022.

To set it up, customers can add their card through the MyPB app or directly in the Apple Wallet app.

Each payment still needs Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode.

RM30 Cashback For Spending In A Month

The bank is also running a cashback promotion from 17 November to 16 December. Cardholders get RM10 back for every three Apple Pay transactions of at least RM50 each, capped at RM30 in total.

That means nine qualifying transactions earn the full RM30.

Customers must first register via PBe online banking or by texting PBQT to 68333, and complete each set of three transactions within 30 days of adding their card. Public Bank has allocated RM15,000 for the campaign on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, customers can visit this website or call Public Bank Customer Service at 03-2170 8000.

READ MORE: Maybank MAE Users Can Now Scan To Pay In Five Asian Markets, No Service Fee

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