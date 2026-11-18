Public Bank Joins Apple Pay, First Malaysian Bank On Every Mobile Wallet
Arriving more than four years after Apple Pay’s Malaysian debut, the launch makes Public Bank the first local bank to support every major mobile wallet, though its RM15,000 promo pool is strictly first-come, first-served.
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In Brief
- Public Bank and Public Islamic Bank cardholders can now use Apple Pay, making it the first Malaysian bank to support all four major digital wallets.
- Most Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards are eligible, though four specific cards are excluded from Apple Pay support.
- A cashback promotion runs until 16 December, offering up to RM30 back for nine qualifying Apple Pay transactions of at least RM50 each.