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The public should not be alarmed by statements that police are legally permitted to use force in self-defence, as this does not mean officers have been authorised to kill people indiscriminately, criminologist Kamal Affandi Hashim said.

He said the law provides specific circumstances under which individuals, including police personnel, may exercise their right to private defence, but such powers are subject to clear legal limitations.

Kamal explained that the distinction between what is authorised and what is permitted under the law was important in understanding the scope of private defence.

Under Section 99 of the Penal Code, the right to private defence is subject to certain restrictions, while Section 100 outlines circumstances in which the right may extend to causing death to an assailant.

He said such circumstances include situations involving a reasonable apprehension of death or grievous hurt, where a person is entitled to defend themselves even if their actions result in the attacker’s death.

However, Kamal stressed that the right to private defence was not unlimited and would cease once the threat had passed or the danger could be brought under control.

“When there is no longer reasonable apprehension of danger, or when the situation can be resolved and the threat neutralised, the right to private defence comes to an end,” he told TRP when contacted.

He said the public should understand that police officers were trained to regard the use of potentially lethal force as a last resort, despite having legal provisions that allow them to act in certain circumstances.

“They are not cowboys. They have been trained to protect lives, including those of criminals. That is why using such force is generally treated as a last resort,” he said.

Kamal added that police officers could face criticism regardless of their decisions, whether they were perceived to have acted too early or delayed taking action.

He said the legal provisions should therefore be understood as the authority allowing officers to respond to genuine threats, rather than a blanket permission to use force without restraint.

He also pointed out that the right to private defence was not exclusive to police personnel or members of the armed forces, as every individual in Malaysia was entitled to defend themselves within the limits prescribed by law.

However, he said trained security personnel were often subjected to greater scrutiny because of their professional responsibilities and the expectations placed on them when exercising such powers.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus had earlier directed patrol teams, motorcycle units and detectives to remain on alert, ready their firearms, and be prepared to open fire without hesitation if they encounter any obstruction, suspicious activity or threat.

His directive followed an incident on 11 Nov at a residential flat in Desa Aman Puri, Kepong, where a police officer had his hand severed in a machete attack by an allegedly aggressive foreign national.

READ MORE: KL Top Cop Backs Officer Self-Defence As Law Bars Shooting At Will

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