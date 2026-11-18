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A more powerful Parliament must also be more open, accountable and willing to listen to the public, while reforms should ensure that too much power does not remain in the hands of the government, a governance researcher says.

United Nations Research Fellow and Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Asia Headquarters Research Fellow Maha Balakrishnan said Parliament must build on improvements to its institutional capacity while becoming more responsive to the electorate.

She said expanding Parliament’s powers should also come with greater responsibility towards the people it represents.

“While Parliament’s power grows, they must also be responsible to us as the electorate,” she said during the Perception of Corruption Forum hosted by the Allianz Centre for Governance in Kuala Lumpur today.

Maha said greater transparency in parliamentary proceedings was necessary to strengthen public confidence and allow more scrutiny of lawmakers’ work.

She pointed to the growing role of parliamentary special select committees, which provide opportunities for individuals and organisations to present evidence and contribute to discussions on public policy.

She said Parliament should also engage a wider range of groups, including private sector organisations, industry representatives and academics.

Such participation would help lawmakers develop a better understanding of complex policy issues and make parliamentary processes more inclusive and responsive, she added.

Judicial appointments need greater independence

Maha also highlighted judicial independence as another important area of institutional reform, noting that Malaysia had a strong judiciary but concerns remained over the process of appointing judges.

She said reducing executive influence over judicial appointments would help strengthen the judiciary’s independence.

“The independence of the judiciary is important, and I think we have a very robust, very strong judiciary. We can be very proud of it, but if there is one gap, or one concern that a lot of different people have spoken about, it is the appointments process,” she said.

She added that reforms should also improve transparency in public financial management to strengthen accountability in the use of public funds.

Reforms must not simply shift executive power

Maha cautioned that institutional reforms must not simply transfer authority from one government agency or executive to another.

She said Malaysia’s governance challenges had partly stemmed from the concentration of power within the executive branch, sometimes involving only a small number of key decision-makers.

She stressed that redistributing authority should be accompanied by stronger oversight mechanisms, rather than creating another concentration of power.

“The difficulty we’ve had in Malaysia is that power has been so concentrated and centralised within not just the executive branch, but maybe one or two actors within the executive branch,” she said.

Maha said reforms should instead establish multiple layers of accountability and scrutiny to ensure institutions could exercise their autonomy while remaining answerable to others.

“Instead, we are building layers of accountability and oversight and scrutiny over those processes.”

The forum also features UN SDSN Asia Headquarters Deputy Head (Strategy) Prof Wing Ching Huat, the chief executive officer of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) Aira Azhari, and policy and legal research officer from the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Centre) Prishant Linggaraj.

Malaysia placed 54th among 182 countries and territories in Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, released on 10 Feb, 2026, with a score of 52 points.

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