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Nvidia’s share price has fallen about 22% since 30 June, wiping roughly RM1.2 billion off the paper value of the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) disclosed stake.

With Nvidia shares at about US$200 on that date, the holding was worth about US$1.37 billion, or RM5.62 billion.

Nvidia closed at US$156.14 on 16 November, down 28.08% over the past month.

Nvidia’s share price plunge comes as the company’s board investigates reports involving ex-chief executive Jensen Huang.

At that price, the same shares are worth about US$1.07 billion, or RM4.4 billion at the prevailing exchange rate.

That puts the paper decline since June at about US$300 million, or roughly RM1.25 billion at current exchange rates.

Will This Affect EPF Members?

The paper loss would only become a realised loss if the fund sold below what it paid for the shares.

The filings do not disclose the price EPF paid for the shares or whether the fund has trimmed its position since June.

Furthermore, the holding represents a minor share of EPF’s overall portfolio, accounting for roughly 0.3% of its RM1.55 trillion portfolio.

For the second quarter of 2026, EPF reported RM29.77 billion in investment income. A paper loss of about RM1.2 billion on one stock is a small fraction of that.

Still, the fall has been fast. Nvidia traded above US$215 in late October, and the stock has now lost more than a quarter of its value since then.

A fund’s size cushions a drop like this, but its returns still depend on how markets, including the AI-linked stocks it holds, perform.

READ MORE: EPF’s Investment Income Slowed In Third Quarter, But Experts Expect Solid Dividend For 2026

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