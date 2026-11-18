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A Malaysian woman shared on Threads that she was recently infected with Influenza A, which led to her admission in a private hospital.

Ateiqah Sahrin (@nfa.ms) said she received a surprise upon seeing that her hospital bill came up to a total of RM16,276.80 excluding the doctor’s fee.

She then shared a screenshot of an itemised hospital bill and said: “This is the bill excluding the doctor’s charges. The ward was an isolation ward and they still charged for the single bed, with the reason being because we requested it.”

According to the screenshot of the bill, the highest charge was on “Medical Equipment” at RM4,286. This was followed by “Nursing Procedure” for RM4,209.

The pharmacy charge was also a jaw-dropping RM3,686.53.

The hospital noticed her post and are investigating the charges

In a later post, Atieqah said the hospital’s customer service reached out to her after seeing her post about the bill, and kindly asked her to take the post down while they investigate.

“Okay guys, the KPJ customer service just called because they noticed this thread and asked for a favour to take down the post, which I will as soon as the matter is resolved.

“As for now I have asked them to recheck the Medical Equipment and Nursing Procedure charges, because this bill includes my son’s and husband’s bill as well. I’ll let them investigate first, and I’ll take it down once I’m satisfied,” she said.

The hospital also reached out to her via Threads, through the @kpjrawang account.

Other people shared similar experiences with expensive bills at private hospitals

In the comments section, other Threads users chimed in with their own hospital charges.

User @dayah_fias said she recently contracted dengue fever and was admitted for five days, and claimed she was slapped with a RM10,000 bill.

Another Threads user, @wannyhazmi, said her son was admitted for vomiting and their bill came up to RM2,300 per day.

Some even compared bills from other hospitals. User @supremesquid claimed that Sunway Medical Centre Damansara charges RM5,000 while @flips_tudung claimed Thomas Hospital Kota Damansara also charges RM5,000 for Influenza A patients.

Private hospitals are not cheap

Private hospitals are expensive primarily because non-consultation charges such as medication, medical supplies, lab tests, and advanced equipment, are largely unregulated and marked up to cover operating costs and profit margins.

In Malaysia, parliamentary findings and industry discussions also highlight billing practices, insurance dynamics, and demand pressures as major cost drivers.

Meanwhile, government hospitals are cheap because the federal government heavily subsidizes healthcare using general taxation. Citizens with a MyKad pay nominal fees for core services.

The reason many Malaysians choose private healthcare is simply for faster access, convenience, and personalized comfort, often funded through corporate benefits or personal medical insurance.

While the public system handles critical emergencies and complex cases effectively at low cost, private hospitals solve several common pain points.

KPJ Healthcare Berhad is a private healthcare provider in Malaysia that operates a network of 30 private specialist hospitals throughout the country.

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