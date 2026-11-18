Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

French President Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron, paid a visit to Malaysia on 16 and 17 November at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Marking his first official visit to Malaysia since taking office in May 2017, Macron focused on diversifying supply chains, boosting economic resilience, and strengthening geopolitical cooperation ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between both countries in 2027.

His visit also drew the attention of Malaysians, who praised the quality of photos and videos that showcased the French President’s visit and time spent with Anwar.

Anwar greets Macron at iconic Sultan Abdul Samad Building

Macron received a grand reception by Anwar on 17 November at the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, one of Kuala Lumpur’s most famous historical landmarks.

Following an inspection of the Honor Guard, the two leaders sat together for a four-point meeting, discussing ways to strengthen ties between Malaysia and France while exchanging views on geopolitical developments as well as other issues that touch on mutual interests.

Macron treated to cultural performances, sings on stage with Ernie Zakri

Part of Macron’s visit itinerary was a set of special cultural performances by the Selangor National Arts and Culture Department (JKKN), Permata Seni, Mind’ance Kids and Sri Rathakrishanan Fine Arts.

“The occasion was graced by performances that highlighted the beauty of art and rich cultural heritage of Malaysia’s diverse population,” said Anwar in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Malaysian singer Ernie Zakri performed on stage alongside the French president, singing a rendition of French singer Édith Piaf’s classic La Vie en rose.

Anwar takes Macron on a tour around Kuala Lumpur

Photographers documented Macron’s tour around Kuala Lumpur, specifically around the famous Petaling Street and the River Of Life.

Accompanied by Anwar and Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh, the trio were seen taking a brisk walk through some of the capital’s landmarks such as Kasturi Walk and the Masjid Jamek mosque.

“After the event at Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, President Emmanuel Macron and I walked along the Klang River near the River Of Life. We then strolled through Central Market up to the area near Petaling Street,” said Anwar in a Facebook post.

“Our walk through Kuala Lumpur served as the closure of President Macron’s visit to Malaysia. My journey will continue in the Philippines to attend a few more ASEAN conferences,” he added.

In the comments section, Malaysians left praises commending the photography team who took the picture of Macron’s tour around the city.

“PMX’s photographer is on another level,” said one Facebook user.

“Keep the photographer!” commented another user.

“The pictures are all on point. Beautiful. The cameraman is good,” said one more Facebook user.

A video of Macron’s visit also gained significant attention

Macron posted a video of his visit to Malaysia on his personal social media accounts.

The post drew the attention of many Malaysians, who were impressed by the montage and the use of a Malaysian song by singer Mimifly.

Even the caption was written in Bahasa Melayu, which said: “Terima kasih atas sambutan anda!”

Malaysians thanked the French president for visiting the country, and shared praises to Anwar for making it happen in the post’s comments section.

Malaysia, France upgrade ties to Strategic Partnership, sign seven cooperation agreements

Malaysia and France have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership and signed seven cooperation agreements during Macron’s visit.

Anwar said the move comes ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries next year.

Anwar said discussions covered trade and investment, defence, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, critical minerals, energy transition, education and cultural exchanges.

The seven cooperation documents include agreements on energy transition, critical minerals, defence industry cooperation, classified defence information, a regional centre to address hybrid threats, Royal Malaysian Air Force helicopter procurement and the development of Project SALAM.

Anwar also welcomed French cooperation in critical mineral processing, stressing the importance of technology transfer and training to build local expertise.

He further invited France to support the ASEAN Power Grid initiative, including a proposed undersea cable connecting Sarawak to Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore.

Both leaders also discussed international developments, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the conflict in Ukraine, while reaffirming the importance of justice and respect for international law.

Anwar expressed confidence that the strengthened partnership would bring greater economic and diplomatic benefits to both countries.

READ MORE: Chinatown Walk, Rare Earths Talk: Malaysia Unlocks Rare Earths Only For France

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.