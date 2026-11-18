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A man wearing only a T-shirt and underwear was caught pretending to wash a large cooking pot in an attempt to evade arrest during a 1:30am khalwat raid in Kluang, Johor.

Personnel from the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) raided a semi-detached house in Kluang following public complaints.

In a statement, JAINJ said officers knocked on the door loudly, but no one answered. Eight minutes passed before a woman opened the door and let the officers in.

Officers inspected two rooms but did not see anyone. They finally found the suspect crouching and pretending to wash a big cooking pot in the bathroom at the kitchen.

Initial investigations revealed that the couple, both in their 30s, were unmarried and could not produce legal proof of marriage.

The suspect claimed he was at the house to help the woman wash the cooking pot. The couple told JAINJ that they plan to get married in about three months.

JAINJ’s inspection of the main room revealed wrinkled sheets, a lumpy thin blanket, and scattered pillows. JAINJ also found that it wasn’t the first time this incident happened.

Both individuals were detained under Section 27 of the Johor Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1997 for khalwat.

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