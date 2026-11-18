Kluang Man Pretends To Wash Cooking Pot At 1:30am During Khalwat Raid
Found in the kitchen bathroom wearing only a T-shirt and underwear, the suspect told Johor religious officers he had come over to help clean—despite the couple being three months away from their wedding.
Credit: @refleksmy/IG & JAINJ
In Brief
- A man in underwear was caught pretending to wash a cooking pot at 1:30am during a khalwat raid in Kluang, Johor.
- The unmarried couple, both in their 30s, couldn't provide proof of marriage, with the man claiming he was just helping wash the pot.
- Both were detained under Section 27 of the Johor Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1997, and it wasn't their first offence.