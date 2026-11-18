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Proposed Freedom of Information (FOI) and Ombudsman laws may be facing resistance within the government because they would introduce new accountability mechanisms and reduce the authorities’ control over information and public complaints.

Speaking at corruption forum, Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Centre) policy and legal research officer Prishant Linggaraj said the two reforms would give the public greater access to government information and allow complaints against public authorities to be handled by an independent body.

The perception of corruption forum was hosted by the Allianz Centre for Governance in Kuala Lumpur today.

Consultation Process Progressed Well, But Cabinet Holds The Final Say

He said both proposals had undergone consultations involving government agencies, civil society organisations and academics through working committees established by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Prishant, who was a member of both committees, said discussions during the 2024–2025 period had progressed well, with participants working towards proposals that reflected international best practices.

However, he said the committees could only make recommendations, while the decision to adopt them, prepare the legislation and table the bills in Parliament rested with the Cabinet.

FOI Bill Criticised For Reinforcing Secrecy Laws

The FOI Bill was eventually tabled in Parliament in July, but Prishant described its contents as a major departure from the recommendations put forward by civil society representatives.

“It was an abysmal law. It was nothing like what the civil society folks had recommended in committee, absolutely not,” he said during Perception of Corruption Forum hosted by the Allianz Centre for Governance.

Prishant was one of three panellists at the forum, which was moderated by Sunway University’s Prof Wong Chin Huat, a United Nations Research Fellow and Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Asia Headquarters research fellow.

The other panellists were Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) chief executive officer Aira Azhari and SDSN Asia Headquarters research fellow Maha Balakrishnan.

Prishant said the proposed legislation effectively reinforced existing secrecy laws instead of giving the public stronger access to government-held information.

He added that the Bill also drew criticism locally and internationally, with several United Nations special rapporteurs reportedly sending communications to the Malaysian government seeking explanations over certain provisions.

He also claimed that the Centre for Law and Democracy ranked the Bill as having the sixth-worst FOI framework in the world based on its assessment indicators.

Ombudsman Proposal Remains Unclear Amid Possible Resistance

While the status of the FOI Bill was known following its tabling, Prishant said there had been little clarity on the progress of the proposed Ombudsman law.

He said members of the working committees had not received updates explaining the delay, despite the consultation process having proceeded smoothly.

Prishant said one possible reason for the slow progress was that both reforms would introduce accountability mechanisms that had not previously existed in Malaysia in the same form.

An FOI law would give members of the public a legal avenue to access government documents, rather than leaving disclosure entirely to the discretion of the authorities.

“To remove that power from the government and to actually grant the people a right to access information might be scary to certain people within the bureaucratic hierarchy.”

Similarly, an Ombudsman would transfer the handling of certain public complaints and oversight functions from internal government processes to an independent body.

He said this change could also face resistance among those accustomed to managing complaints and disciplinary matters within the public service. “Again, we can only speculate, but there is a possibility that perhaps there may be some resistance to this sort of reform and sort of change in government.”

While the FOI Bill was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on 13 July and referred to a parliamentary special select committee the following day, the proposed Ombudsman Malaysia Bill has yet to be tabled in Parliament.

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