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A local man believed to have been involved in at least 24 street robberies was shot dead by police during a raid in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, at about 2am today (18 Nov).

The Kuala Lumpur police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Investigation Division (D9) and Bukit Aman traced the suspect to a hotel room.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Fadil Marsus said the suspect fired several shots at officers, forcing police to return fire in self-defence until the threat was neutralised.

Medical officers pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. Police seized a firearm and substances believed to be methamphetamine from the room.

Police said the suspect had nine previous offences. The suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver and robbed his passengers, particularly targeting women, senior citizens, and vulnerable individuals.

The case is being investigated under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery, while police are tracking down possible accomplices.

Is 24 Robberies Some Kind of Record?

Twenty-four street robberies sounds like a massive rap sheet for one person, especially when pulling off a fake-taxi scam. While it is definitely a lot, it isn’t actually the highest number Malaysian police have seen tied to a single suspect.

Just last year in August 2025, police shot dead a 36-year-old robbery and housebreaking ringleader during a shootout in Bukit Tunku. According to New Straits Times, the man had a staggering 44 prior criminal and drug offences across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Perak.

There have been other major cases in the Klang Valley too. Back in June 2022, Kuala Lumpur police busted an armed robbery syndicate in Salak Selatan where one suspect had a record of over 40 crimes, while another gang member killed in the raid had previously been detained for 26 cases involving robbery, murder, and arson, as reported by The Star.

Even earlier in December 2020, Selangor police fatally shot four masked robbers in Sungai Buloh who were linked to more than 50 robberies in just one year, according to The Sun.

Even if 24 cases don’t break any records, it is still a huge relief for Kuala Lumpur commuters.

READ MORE: Police Not Given Licence To Kill, Public Reassured Over Self-Defence Laws

READ MORE: KL Top Cop Backs Officer Self-Defence As Law Bars Shooting At Will

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