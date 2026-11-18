Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad (CIMB Islamic) launched an integrated Islamic wealth management suite on Tuesday (17 November), supporting CIMB Group’s Forward30 ambition to more than double its Islamic wealth assets under management across investments and bancassurance by 2030.

The suite combines investments, takaful protection, zakat and estate planning, and the bank says it aims to make Shariah-compliant wealth management available to a wider group of customers.

The offering is built around four pillars: Grow, Protect, Purify and Distribute. It is backed by digital tools in the CIMB OCTO App and by certified Islamic financial planners, with a target of 100 planners by 1Q2027.

Haniz Nazlan, Chief Executive Officer of Group Consumer Banking at CIMB, said the bank wants to extend wealth advice beyond affluent customers.

“We want to enable that access to a wider group of customers regardless of your level of wealth, and the only way for us to deliver that is via scaling up through digital means,” he said at the launch.

Digital Tools Cover Investing, Zakat and Inheritance

MyWealth now has a built-in Shariah selector, which gives asset allocation insights based on a customer’s risk profile and access to 57 Shariah-compliant funds.

Customers can also invest in conventional and Shariah-compliant unit trust funds starting at RM100. Unit trusts are not protected by Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM).

Zakat365 Lite helps customers estimate zakat on eligible assets. Currently, it covers balances held with CIMB. Ahmad Shahriman Mohd Shariff, Chief Executive Officer of Group Islamic Banking at CIMB, said the bank plans to extend it to other investments.

Faraid360 simulates how an estate may be divided among eligible heirs. It also shows how tools such as Wasiat, Rancang Hibah, Rancang Harta Sepencarian and Hibah Takaful could change the outcome.

RM90 Billion in Muslim Estates Remains Unclaimed

Shariff said unclaimed Muslim estates total RM90 billion, up 135% since 2009, and 46,000 cases are pending in the small estate distribution process.

He said some customers delay estate planning because they feel overwhelmed by decisions about property and businesses. He suggested a basic first step is preparing a Wasiat and appointing an independent administrator.

He also said some customers hesitate to invest because they are accustomed to products such as Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) and Tabung Haji, which they associate with guaranteed capital and returns.

On protection, Shariff pointed to takaful cover that can give families quick cash after a death, such as a plan that pays out within two weeks. The protection solutions are offered with Sun Life Malaysia Takaful.

CIMB is also developing a structured Islamic product, Sira Callable Islamic Range Accrual, linked to the Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i).

READ MORE: Should You Buy Bank Shares After The Fall? A Fund Manager Says Dividend Yields Are At 6-7%

READ MORE: You Don’t Have To Be Old To Get A Critical Illness Claim, Allianz Life’s Numbers Prove It

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.