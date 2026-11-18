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The decision to allow former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest was made by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, despite alleged objections from Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

This was disclosed in the purportedly declassified minutes of the 64th Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting, which were shared by former Damansara MP Tony Pua of DAP.



The minutes showed that Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar objected to Najib being placed under house arrest, maintaining that the former prime minister should serve his prison sentence until 2028, in accordance with the original court order.

Mohd Dusuki also argued that house arrest was not provided for under existing laws and was an arrangement unfamiliar to the country’s legal system.

READ MORE: Najib Goes Home Today As High Court Patches Paperwork

READ MORE: Saifuddin To Clarify What Najib Can And Cannot Do Under House Arrest Tomorrow

He further warned that allowing Najib to serve his sentence under house arrest could affect the government, particularly in terms of political stability, the economy, investment and Malaysia’s international reputation.

Hannah reportedly expressed a similar position during the 64th Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting, which covered Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya and was held on Sept 18.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Ibrahim, Hannah, Mohd Dusuki and other board members, including former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husin, former Federal Court judge Tan Sri Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal and Supri Hashim.

The minutes also confirmed that Hannah and Mohd Dusuki did not comment on the draft conditional pardon order or its proposed conditions, as they disagreed with granting the conditional pardon.

However, Harmindar Singh and Razarudin agreed to the proposed conditions without raising any objections.

Among the conditions was the payment of a RM50 million fine, which would allow Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case under house arrest.

Agong’s Amendments To Draft Conditions Spark Social Media Discussion Over Reference To ‘Wives’



The alleged minutes of the Pardons Board meeting also revealed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had approved two amendments to the draft conditions.

The first amendment involved Paragraph 2.3, where the word “wife” was changed to “wives”.

The change effectively broadened the wording of the first condition to recognise multiple wives.

On social media, this created a bit of a stir.

One user on Threads asked “Does Najib have many wives?”

Meanwhile, Johor DAP deputy chairperson Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali joked that the amendment was the only part one of his Whatsapp groups felt worth discussing.

The second amendment concerned Paragraph 5.4, which saw the removal of the clause stating that permission must first be obtained in writing from the Commissioner-General of Prisons.

Najib has since paid the RM50 million fine and is serving his remaining sentence under house arrest at his residence in Taman Duta.

READ MORE: AGC Seeks Fresh Court Order For Najib’s House Arrest Amid Two Possible Interpretations

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