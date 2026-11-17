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In the aftermath of an incident which sparked a heated debate online about the treatment of those afflicted with autism, a woman who was villainised for her alleged lack of empathy has spoken up about standing her ground.

Through a post on Facebook, Farah Fatini, who was previously identified as the “woman in red”, said she is proceeding with her letter of demand (LOD) against parties she claimed were involved in tarnishing her public reputation.

“Alhamdulillah I’m okay. The damage has been done. I am proceeding with my LOD against certain parties including netizens and local artists who carelessly accused me without investigating the matter first,” she said.

She emphasised that she has worked in human resources for 15 years, and that everything she does must come with concrete evidence.

“As for now, let the authorities do their jobs. I did not want to make a big deal out of this but when I am being slandered, it ruins my reputation. I’m sorry, don’t say that I lack empathy because I am filing a lawsuit. I am sticking to my decision,” she added.

The Macha & Co incident

A video shared by Adam’s Autism Family (@adamsautismfamily) on Instagram on 14 November showed a commotion at Macha & Co, a restaurant in The Curve shopping mall in Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

The Instagram account centers around Adam, a 25-year-old man with non-verbal autism. Its content is primarily narrated by his father, Iman Wan.

In the first few seconds of the video, Iman could be seen arguing with a woman dressed in red. That woman was later identified as Farah.

Farah had booked the restaurant for a private Deepavali event on that day but Iman insisted that she and the restaurant allow Adam to eat there for just 15 minutes, before the event starts.

“The waiter kindly agreed, but the lady who had booked the restaurant insisted that we couldn’t sit anywhere, not even a table away from the restaurant, under a staircase,” he said in the post.

Adam eventually did get to eat at the restaurant and they were done by 6:42pm before Farah’s guests were scheduled to arrive at 7pm.

The video went viral, people attacked Farah online

After the video went viral on social media, many sided with @adamsautismfamily and began criticising Farah.

She responded with a Facebook post following the viral video, telling her side of the story.

In her version of how things went down, Farah claimed that she did allow Adam and his family to have their meal at the restaurant, as long as they were done by 7pm.

According to her post, she accommodated the family’s wishes and did not say much, but things took a turn when she discovered the viral video.

“Later that night, I was suddenly informed of the video that was taken and posted without my knowledge and consent,” she said.

Farah eventually lodged a police report, detailing the entire ordeal and stated defamation as the purpose of her report.

READ MORE: Adamsautismfamily’s Video Of Dinner At Macha & Co Divides Cyberspace, Woman In Red Lodges Police Report

Adam’s father said the video he shared was not meant to bring hate to the “woman in red”

In a more recent video shared by @adamsautismfamily, Iman highlighted the public anger directed towards Farah and said it was not his intention to cause that.

He said the video he posted was only meant to raise awareness and encourage more empathy towards those with autism.

“I didn’t share the video to shame anyone, or encourage people to attack anyone. My intentionwas simply to create awareness and encourage a little bit more empathy,” he said.

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