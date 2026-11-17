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Netizens criticised a Nissan X-Trail driver for running a red light outside a school along Persiaran 14, Putrajaya, nearly hitting two students on Friday afternoon (13 Nov).

In the viral video, a boy pushes his classmate in a wheelchair across the road just as a black SUV zooms past.

The incident angered many people online because it endangered school students and showed the driver’s irresponsible behaviour.

Putrajaya is tracking down the driver

Some tagged Putrajaya MP Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin to urge him to look into the matter. They also suggested installing speed bumps near the pedestrian crossing and traffic lights to slow down oncoming traffic.

One user suggested installing traffic lights that illuminate the entire pole, not just the signal head.

Radzi responded on Threads, stating that he had contacted the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

On Facebook, the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) said the Putrajaya Command Centre (PCC) has carried out a trace on the vehicle number plate to assist the police in investigations.

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