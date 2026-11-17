Putrajaya Tracks Driver Who Ran Red Light Past Wheelchair Student
A black Nissan X-Trail runs a red traffic light outside a school in Putrajaya while a boy pushes his disabled classmate across the road, triggering municipal surveillance tracing and calls for basic road safety infrastructure.
Credit: @anyss_s85/Threads & Perbadanan Putrajaya/FB
In Brief
- A Nissan X-Trail driver ran a red light near a Putrajaya school, nearly hitting two students, one of whom was in a wheelchair.
- Putrajaya authorities traced the vehicle's number plate to assist police, while the local MP confirmed he contacted relevant authorities to investigate.