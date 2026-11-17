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A 41-year-old man was shot dead at an industrial diesel storage depot in Mukim 14, Bukit Minyak, Bukit Mertajam, on 14 November.

The suspect, who is in his 40s, is believed to have shot the victim three times in the body and leg at about 4.30pm.

Penang police chief Datuk Dennis Lim Kwang Keng said the suspect fled the scene and that police are actively tracking him down.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. The victim’s body has been taken to the hospital for a post-mortem.

It is understood that the victim had worked at the depot for almost a decade, whereas the suspect had joined just over a year ago.

What happened before the shooting

A co-worker said the suspect told him he had argued with the victim earlier that day. The co-worker advised the suspect to leave the premises on his motorcycle rather than stay at the depot.

After speaking briefly with the victim, the co-worker also went home, only to be informed around 5pm that the victim had died. He added that he did not know what sparked the dispute between the two men.

According to China Press, the victim’s 60-year-old mother said she last spoke to her eldest son at around 3.45pm on the day he died.

She said he would usually call to check whether she had enough money for daily expenses, and that he had promised to come home for dinner that evening to give her some cash.

She added that he regularly gave her between RM200 and RM500 a month for living expenses, and an extra RM2,000 during Chinese New Year.

The family learned of his death later that evening, when the victim’s second-youngest brother received a call from one of his colleagues.

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