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Eurovision organisers have expressed disappointment after Malaysian broadcaster TV3 allegedly removed footage featuring LGBTQ+ personalities and drag performers from the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia broadcast.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which owns the Eurovision brand, said it would seek an explanation from Voxovation, the company producing the Asian competition under licence, and ask it to establish why the changes were made in collaboration with TV3.

According to a report by The Guardian on 16 November, footage circulating online showed that parts of the international broadcast were replaced during the competition’s grand final in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday (14 November).

The reported edits involved Philippine television personality Vice Ganda and a group of Thai drag performers who appeared during the show’s opening performance.

Vice Ganda’s Appearance Allegedly Replaced With Scoreboard

One of the alleged changes happened during the voting segment, when Vice Ganda appeared as the Philippines’ jury spokesperson to announce the country’s votes.

Vice Ganda, who is gay and identifies as non-binary, is one of the Philippines’ biggest television personalities and has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ acceptance.

During the international broadcast, Vice Ganda announced that the Philippine jury had awarded its maximum 12 points to Malaysian singer Aina Abdul.

However, viewers watching TV3 allegedly saw only the competition’s scoreboard instead of Vice Ganda delivering the announcement.

Pic: X / @ryannexscc

In another instance, footage featuring Thai drag performers appearing on street food carts during the opening number was allegedly replaced with a wider camera shot taken from rehearsals.

Pic: X / @ESCFent

The alleged changes prompted Eurovision fans to accuse the Malaysian broadcaster of censorship.

However, The Guardian noted that it could not independently review TV3’s broadcast as the original livestream was no longer available online.

Eurovision Organisers Want An Explanation From TV3

Eurovision Song Contest director Martin Green said organisers were surprised and disappointed by the alleged changes.

“We are surprised and disappointed to learn that the broadcast of Eurovision Song Contest Asia was altered in Malaysia,” he said.

Green added that the EBU was taking the matter seriously and would contact Voxovation to seek clarification and establish why the Malaysian broadcaster made the changes.

“We take this matter seriously and will be writing to Voxovation, the producers of the show, to seek clarification and ask them to establish with Malaysian broadcaster TV3 why this happened,” Green said.

He also said the issue appeared to be isolated to Malaysia, with broadcasts in other countries remaining unchanged.

Meanwhile, Voxovation acknowledged the concerns and confirmed that it was looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident with TV3.

The company also said it was working with the Malaysian broadcaster to ensure similar incidents would not happen again.

The Guardian reported that Media Prima, which owns TV3, had been approached for comment.

It remains unclear whether broadcasters are contractually required to air Eurovision Asia without making changes or whether there could be consequences for altering the programme.

Eurovision’s Inclusivity Values Under Scrutiny

The incident has also brought attention to Eurovision’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, particularly as the competition expands into countries with different cultural and legal environments.

Before the inaugural Eurovision Asia final, EBU head of communications Dave Goodman described the competition’s inclusivity values as “non-negotiable”.

Malaysia has some of Asia’s strictest laws affecting LGBTQ+ people, with certain same-sex sexual acts punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The country has also seen several controversies involving LGBTQ+ visibility, including police raids on events and restrictions affecting entertainment performances.

This is not the first time Eurovision has faced allegations of censorship involving LGBTQ+ representation.

In May 2018, the EBU ended its partnership with Chinese streaming service Mango TV after the platform removed the Irish and Albanian entries from its broadcast and blurred a rainbow Pride flag visible among the audience.

The organisation said the censorship went against Eurovision’s values of universality and inclusivity.

The latest incident raises similar questions about how those values will be upheld as Eurovision expands into new markets, particularly when local broadcasting restrictions come into play.

Aina Abdul Represented Malaysia In Eurovision Asia 2026

The incident is particularly notable as Malaysian singer Aina Abdul was representing the country in the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026.

Aina was selected to fly the Malaysian flag at the competition following her appearance at the 40th edition of Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) in August.

She performed her original song, Bluest Sky, at the grand final held in Bangkok.

Malaysia was among 11 participating countries in the first edition of the Asian competition, which was eventually won by the Philippines’ Carmelle.

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