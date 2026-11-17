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The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) recorded RM25.82 billion in investment income for the third quarter, a 3 per cent increase from a year earlier.

For the first nine months of 2026, EPF recorded RM83.32 billion in total investment income.

That marks a 30 per cent increase from the RM63.99 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Third Quarter Slower Than First Half

EPF earned RM27.73 billion in the first quarter, a 51 per cent jump from a year earlier.

It recorded RM29.77 billion in the second quarter, a 44 per cent increase.

Equities income rose 3 per cent to RM17.41 billion in the third quarter.

Fixed income instruments, which cover Malaysian Government Securities and equivalents as well as loans and bonds, contributed RM7.12 billion.

Total investment assets stood at RM1.55 trillion, with 38 per cent invested globally.

Voluntary contributions from EPF members for the nine months rose to RM18.27 billion.

Slower Trend Expected

EPF chief executive officer Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said he expects the slower trend to continue into the next quarter, citing weaknesses in global stock markets and rising yields in the bond markets.

He said risks around government borrowing, continued inflation, and the valuation of artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks became elevated at the start of the third quarter.

He added that the portfolio needs to be managed with discipline, balancing opportunities against emerging risks while keeping the focus on long-term returns and members’ retirement security.

Economists Expect Dividend Of Around 6 Per Cent

EPF declared a dividend of 6.15 per cent for 2025 on 28 February, down from 6.3 per cent for 2024. The rate applied to both conventional and Shariah savings accounts, with a total payout of RM79.6 billion.

EPF’s nine-month investment income of RM83.32 billion has already surpassed both its full-year 2025 investment income of RM79.2 billion and its total 2025 dividend payout.

The rate for 2026 will be announced after the financial year ends.

On 23 August, Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said a 6 per cent dividend could serve as the 2026 baseline. Following the third-quarter results, he said that given EPF’s track record, it should be able to “position itself to deliver respectable dividends for members”.

Sunway University economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng said a full-year dividend of between 5.5 and 6.0 per cent would be commendable, assuming no severe market dislocation.

READ MORE: EPF Jumps To 11th In Global Pension Rankings As Investment Income Surges 48%

READ MORE: Malaysians Are Living Longer, Most Can’t Afford To

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