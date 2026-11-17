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Sixteen-year-old Malaysian swimmer Max Tang has made the nation proud after clinching a bronze medal at the OCEANMAN World Championship Finals 2026 that just concluded in Miches, Dominican Republic.

Competing in the 2km Sprint Boys’ 15–19 age category, Max delivered an outstanding performance to finish third in a highly competitive field, securing a coveted place on the World Final Championship podium.

Max’s achievement is all the more remarkable given his age. At just 16, he secured a place on the podium alongside two older international competitors — gold medallist Pierre Souchon, 19, of France, and silver medallist Emiliano Ramirez Renteria, 18, of Mexico. His bronze medal is a significant milestone for the young Malaysian, who still has several years of eligibility remaining in the 15–19 age category.

The youngest of three boys, Max’s breakthrough in international open-water swimming came in July 2026, when he emerged as a triple champion at OCEANMAN Kota Kinabalu, claiming gold in both the 2km Sprint and 5km Half OCEANMAN races as well as the 3x500m mixed relay.

Remarkably, Max was crowned overall champion across all age groups in both events, outperforming older and more experienced competitors.

Those victories secured his qualification for the prestigious OCEANMAN World Final Championship in the Dominican Republic, where he was also accorded the honour of serving as Malaysia’s flag bearer.

Just four months after his triumph in Kota Kinabalu, Max has now achieved another milestone, standing on the World Final Championship podium with a bronze medal for Malaysia.

For Max, the opportunity to represent Malaysia on the world stage and bring home a medal was a dream come true.

“Representing Malaysia at the World Finals was already an incredible honour, so to win a bronze medal for my country and stand on the podium proudly holding the Malaysian flag was a moment of immense pride. Competing against older, more experienced swimmers representing countries from around the world made this achievement all the more meaningful. I am extremely grateful to my coaches, teachers and family who have supported me throughout my swimming journey,” said Max.

Balancing Sporting Ambitions with Academic Commitments

A Year 11 student at Garden International School in Kuala Lumpur, Max balances a demanding swimming training schedule with his academic commitments. Despite the rigorous demands of competitive swimming, he has already achieved two A* grades in his IGCSE examinations, ahead of completing his remaining subjects in 2027.

Beyond swimming, Max is also an accomplished school athlete, having received recognition for his achievements in cross-country running and water polo.

His ability to excel both academically and athletically reflects the discipline, determination and resilience that have shaped his journey as a young athlete.

A Proud Moment for Malaysia

For Max and his family, the bronze medal represents the culmination of years of hard work, early mornings, demanding training sessions and countless sacrifices. From a little boy who once dreaded swimming lessons to a World Final Championship medallist at just 16, his journey is a reminder of what perseverance and determination can achieve.

His mother, Datin Yvette Kang, said the medal marked a deeply meaningful moment for the family.

“Watching Max progress from a child who was not initially fond of swimming to representing Malaysia and standing on the podium at a World Final Championship carrying the Malaysian flag has been incredibly meaningful and emotional for our family. We are immensely proud of Max and grateful to all who have encouraged, guided and supported him throughout his swimming journey,” she said.

With a World Final Championship bronze medal now to his name, Max hopes to continue building on his achievements and representing Malaysia at future international competitions.

His success is a proud moment not only for his family and school, but also for Malaysia, as another promising young athlete makes his mark on the international sporting stage.

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