[Watch] Oil Tanker Crashes Into Seawall In Lumut, No Injuries Reported

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An oil tanker, which was carrying 10 Thai crew members, crashed into a seawall at Taman Esplanade Marina Wing in Lumut, Perak, on Monday (16 November).

According to a report by Sinar Harian, the vessel crashed while conducting an unauthorised sea trial.

The incident caused damage to parts of the seawall and a nearby pedestrian walkway, with videos and photographs of the collision quickly circulating on social media.

Preliminary investigations found that the vessel had previously been known as Fuji before reportedly changing ownership to a new owner from Thailand. It was subsequently registered in Thailand under the name Midas.

Manjung district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hasbullah Abd Rahman said initial information obtained from the Marine Department indicated that the vessel had departed the previous night to conduct a sea trial.

However, the trial was believed to have been carried out without authorisation from the relevant authorities.

Police became aware of the incident after footage of the collision went viral on Threads at around 10.45am.

Following the incident, Manjung district police, together with relevant agencies, conducted an inspection of the vessel.

The inspection confirmed that all 10 crew members on board were Thai nationals.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Investigations ongoing to determine the cause of the collision

Hasbullah said investigations were ongoing to determine the actual cause of the collision and the circumstances that led to the tanker crashing into the seawall.

Authorities are also examining the vessel’s registration documents, operating permits and other matters concerning its movements.

He urged members of the public not to speculate or circulate unverified information while investigations are underway.

In the footage shared online, the large vessel could be seen moving dangerously close to the shoreline and pedestrian area before striking the seawall.

The impact left sections of the concrete structure broken, with debris scattered across the nearby walkway.

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