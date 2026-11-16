South African R&B Singer Picks Malaysian Song To Sing In Competition

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A South African singer surprised a panel of judges, along with many Malaysians, at a vocal competition by choosing to belt out a hit Malay song during her turn on stage.

Motswedi Modiba, better known online as Moe, was participating in Silk Way Star, an international vocal competition and cultural media project that brings together rising music artists from multiple countries to showcase their national traditions, heritage, and modern music through cross-cultural collaboration.

The 29-year-old made headlines and went viral on social media when video clips of her singing Lelaki Teragung by Malaysian pop and R&B singer Dayang Nurfaizah circulated online.

Modiba shared a clip on her Instagram account on Saturday (14 November), with a caption expressing her gratefulness and appreciation in discovering Malay music.

“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to perform “Lelaki Teragung” by Dayang Nurfaizah in the final episode of Silk Way Star.

“When we were told that we had to sing a song in a different language, I became so excited and curious. Amir and I examined a few songs but as soon as I heard this song, I knew this is what I wanted to bring after listening to it for just 30 seconds,” she said in her caption written in Bahasa Melayu.

She only had two weeks to learn the song with the help of a Malaysian pop singer

Modiba shared in her post that she had only two weeks to learn the song before the competition day. She expressed how special the process was to her as she took her time to learn and understand the lyrics and immerse herself in the song to make the experience meaningful to her.

She thanked Malaysian pop singer and content creator Muhammad Amir Syafiq Mohd Sadri, better known as Amsyar Lee, for introducing her to Malaysian music, and also expressed her appreciation to Silk Way Star for giving her an opportunity to sing the song on stage.

“Thank you Amir, for introducing me to the beauty of Malaysian music, and to Silk Way Star for giving me the opportunity to share this beautiful piece on such a special stage.

“To all my Malaysian friends, I hope I made you proud,” she said.

Fun fact: She also sings in fluent Mandarin

Modiba attended a Chinese school in Pretoria and became fluent in Mandarin. She also earned a scholarship to study Chinese literature in China.

In 2023, she became the first black African to compete in Sing! China, one of the biggest vocal competitions in the country.

Malaysians showered her with praise, including Dayang Nurfaizah herself

In the comments section, Malaysians flooded the space with praise for Modiba, complimenting her strong voice and her ability to carry the song.

“What a fantastic rendition! Perfect dictions!” said Instagram user @hafizanaabdhamid.

“I thought it was AI but it’s real!” said @dapurtiyah.

“Marvelous! Love from Malaysia!” commented @ash.the.liminalist.

Even Dayang Nurfaizah herself dropped a comment, saying the performance was “Amazing”.

Amsyar, the man credited in Modiba’s Instagram post, also praised her in the comments for her perserverance in learning the song in Malay.

“As a friend, I highly commend Moe’s perseverance in learning Bahasa Melayu lyrics. Thank you Moe for making this your first Bahasa Melayu song that you learned, I am grateful for the effort and also thank you for giving me the opportunity to sing a South African song. As usual, love to Moe and miss you from Malaysia,” he said.

The pair basically exchanged languages for the competition, with him singing in South Africa’s home language Zulu under Modiba’s guidance.

What is Silk Way Star?

Silk Way Star was created by the Presidential Television and Radio Complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan in cooperation with China Media Group (CMG).

It features contestants from 12 countries spanning multiple continents who perform across a multi-episode season (featuring traditional songs, cultural instrument integration, and cross-language performances).

The competition combines jury evaluations from professional musicians with online audience voting.

The show airs across international platforms and major television networks such as Jibek Joly / Silk Way (Kazakhstan) and China Central Television (CCTV channels in China).

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