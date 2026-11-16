RM482 Each: Hat Yai Police Fine 3 Malaysians Over Viral Midnight Stunts And Illegal Mods

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Three Malaysian tourists were fined a total of 12,000 baht (about RM1,447) by Thai police after making repeated U-turns on a Hat Yai road while a video was being recorded for social media.

Each of them paid 4,000 baht (about RM482).

The incident happened at about 12.30am on Sunday (15 November) along Phetkasem Road in Hat Yai, Songkhla.

According to Bernama, it involved three Malaysian-registered cars in blue, red and white, plus a black car belonging to a Thai national. The vehicles were travelling in a convoy.

Hat Yai Police Station deputy traffic inspector Police Lieutenant Prut Pattanapran said the driver of the black car at the front was believed to be recording a video for social media content.

The group made several U-turns, revved their engines loudly and obstructed traffic, he told reporters on Sunday.

Charged With Obstruction And Illegal Modifications

The three Malaysian men, aged between 26 and 30, were summoned to the police station together with the Thai national after police received public complaints.

They were found to have obstructed traffic and made illegal vehicle modifications.

Prut said the actions angered local residents before footage of the incident went viral on social media.

All the suspects pleaded guilty and paid the fines before being released on Sunday.

Prut said the group was believed to have been filming social media content while carrying out the stunts, and may not have been aware of Thailand’s traffic regulations.

He advised foreign tourists to understand, respect and comply with Thai laws throughout their stay in the country.

Not The First Hat Yai Case This Year

In August, a group of Malaysian bikers fined 12,000 baht in Hat Yai called for a boycott of the city. They claimed some of the 12 fines for noisy exhausts were unfair, and said Thai police refused to accept Malaysia’s digital driving licences.

Hat Yai police disputed parts of the video, saying officers followed legal procedures and treated foreign tourists and Thai motorists equally.

Road Safety Expert Association (RSEA) founder and adviser Jamil Manan Supri also said at the time that something Malaysians consider acceptable may still be an offence under Thai law, adding that riders must comply with the traffic rules of the country they are visiting.

In May 2025, 10 Malaysians aged between 21 and 25 were fined by Thai police for street racing in Hat Yai after residents complained about noise and traffic disruption. Malay Mail reported that their six vehicles, including a Honda Civic Type R and a Mercedes-Benz, were also confiscated.

READ MORE: Malaysian Biker Wants To “Boycott Thailand” Because Thai Police Fined Him

READ MORE: 10 Malaysians Fined And Received Stern Lecture From Thai Cops For Racing In Hat Yai

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