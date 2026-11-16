Prabowo: “I’m Sorry Malaysia And Singapore For The Haze”

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Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has apologised to Malaysia and Singapore for the transboundary haze that plagued several Southeast Asian nations from August to October 2026.

He said this at the plenary session of the 49th Asean Summit in Metro Manila, the Philippines today (16 November) while assuring that his government is taking firm action against companies responsible for the forest and land fires which caused the haze, as reported by Indonesian online news outlet Kompas.

Also present at the summit were Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, as well as leaders and representatives of other Asean member countries.

104 companies under investigation by Indonesian police

Prabowo expressed his intolerance towards corporations implicated in the fires, and said enforcement measures have already been taken against several companies.

“We have revoked 17 concessions from companies. Currently, 26 companies are under investigation.

“Eleven companies have been charged, 23 other companies are on the list to be charged. In total, 104 companies are under investigation by our police,” he said.

Indonesia is still battling peat fires, casualties reported

In regards to the ongoing fire disaster, the Indonesian president said 71,000 firefighters were mobilised to put out the peat fires, albeit at a heavy cost.

“We have deployed 71,000 forest firefighters. We lost 16 people who died, and many more were injured while battling the fires. We also lost two helicopters,” he said.

Prabowo acknowledged that the resulting haze had crossed national borders, affecting communities in Malaysia and Singapore.

He stressed the need for Indonesia to take on a more systematic approach in managing forest and land fires, emphasised on prevention rathen than relying on firefighting and mitigation procedures.

He also mentioned that the Indonesian government was preparing to establish a new agency and introduce programmes to strengthen wildfire prevention efforts.

READ MORE: Indonesia Haze: 1,104 Hotspots, Estimated 1,700 Deaths And Foreign Aid Rejected

READ MORE: Indonesian Official On Haze Criticism: “We Send Oxygen Too”

READ MORE: Prabowo Threatens To Expose Haze Culprits, Social Media Users Say: We Want To Know!

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