Over 513,000 Malaysians Are Unemployed, Yet 116,100 Factory Jobs Sit Unfilled

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Manufacturing had 116,100 unfilled jobs in the third quarter of 2026, the most of any sector in Malaysia.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) released the figures in its Employment Statistics report on 12 November.

The 116,100 vacancies made up 59 per cent of the 196,700 vacancies nationwide, according to DOSM.

Total vacancies were down 0.2 per cent from 197,100 in the same quarter last year.

Manufacturing vacancies have stayed above 110,000 in recent quarters.

DOSM data shows 110,500 in Q4 2024, 114,700 in Q3 2025 and 114,000 in Q2 2026.

Semi-Skilled Roles In Demand

The electrical, electronic and optical products subsector had 35,500 of the manufacturing vacancies.

Agriculture had 30,700 vacancies, followed by construction with 26,200.

Semi-skilled roles accounted for 55.4 per cent of vacancies, with the electrical, electronic, and optical products subsector showing the highest demand.

DOSM said 97.9 per cent of the 9.31 million jobs in the country were filled. Total jobs rose 1.6 per cent year-on-year, an increase of 144,900.

The services sector had the largest share of filled jobs at 53.3 per cent, or 4.86 million. Manufacturing followed at 26.8 per cent (2.45 million), then construction at 13.7 per cent (1.25 million).

DOSM also reported 31,300 new jobs created in the quarter, down 3.2 per cent from a year earlier. Manufacturing accounted for 12,500 of them, followed by construction with 2,900.

The unemployment rate was 3.0 per cent (about 513,700 unemployed people) in the third quarter, according to DOSM’s Labour Force Statistics released on 11 November.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Unemployment Rate Is At Favourable 2.9%, Youth Unemployment Still High

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