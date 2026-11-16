Low On Fuel, Diverted To Terengganu—Where The Airport Had No Jet Fuel Either
After circling for over an hour due to thunderstorms at KLIA, a Qingdao Airlines flight carrying 207 people lacked the fuel to reach Penang and landed at Sultan Mahmud Airport, where fuel had to be brought in from neighbouring states before the aircraft could depart.
Credit: M Radzi Dea/DB & Borak Daily/FB
In Brief
- Qingdao Airlines Flight QW907 diverted to Terengganu after bad weather blocked landing at KLIA, with 207 passengers on board.
- The aircraft could not reach Penang due to low fuel, and Sultan Mahmud Airport had no jet fuel available.
- All 207 passengers were put up at three hotels overnight while refuelling arrangements were made in Kuantan or Kota Bharu.