Low On Fuel, Diverted To Terengganu—Where The Airport Had No Jet Fuel Either

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A Qingdao Airlines flight from China was diverted to Sultan Mahmud Airport in Terengganu on Saturday (14 November) after bad weather prevented it from landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The 207 passengers and crew on board spent the night in Terengganu.

Flight QW907, an Airbus A321neo, circled for more than an hour before diverting. Kuala Terengganu police chief Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor said Penang International Airport was also ruled out because the aircraft did not have enough fuel to reach it. The plane landed safely at Sultan Mahmud Airport at about 5.30pm.

All 207 people were accommodated at three hotels in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus while arrangements were made for the next leg. Azli said the airport had no refuelling facilities, so the aircraft would have to refuel in Kuantan, Pahang, or Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Founded in 2013 and based at Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in Shandong province, Qingdao Airlines operates an all-Airbus narrow-body fleet across domestic Chinese routes and regional Asian destinations, including regular flights into Kuala Lumpur.

The overnight delay also underscores the importance of comprehensive travel insurance, which can provide fixed cash payouts for weather-related rerouting delays and reimburse missed onward connections or prepaid non-refundable bookings not covered by airline hotel provisions.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) had earlier issued warnings of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds across seven states, as well as Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

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