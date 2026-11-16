Kids Can Cook a Meal Or Decorate A Cake At LaLaport BBCC From RM35 This Nov & Dec

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Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC) is bringing back its popular Little Makers Workshop series for the final two months of the year.

The mall is inviting young creators aged 6 to 12 to step into the kitchen for hands-on culinary sessions with popular mall tenants.

Designed to encourage learning through play while building fine motor skills and confidence, the series will conclude 2026 with two themed Saturday sessions.

November Edition: Little Chef Workshop With Ngam Ngam Neighbourhood

Taking place this Saturday (21 November) at Ngam Ngam Neighbourhood (Lot L2-59, Level 2), the November workshop turns children into junior chefs for the afternoon.

Guided by instructors, participants will prepare a three-item menu – Egg Mayo Toast, Poppin Chicken Nuggets, and Banana Milk – while taking part in sensory ingredient exploration and interactive charade games.

Session A runs from 12 PM to 2 PM (registration at 11:45 AM), and Session B runs from 2 PM to 4 PM (registration at 1:45 PM).

The workshop costs RM40 per child, or RM70 for two children under the “Bring a Buddy” bundle. Each registration includes a kids’ meal, stickers, a complimentary kids’ apron (while stocks last), and an RM5 F&B voucher.

December Edition: Cake Decoration Workshop With Tous Les Jours

To close out the year on Saturday (12 December), the workshop moves to bakery-café Tous Les Jours (Lot GF-13a & 13b, Ground Floor, Gate Plaza).

Young bakers will learn colour mixing, experiment with piping utensils, and decorate their own personalised cakes.

Session A runs from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, followed by Session B from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The December session at Tous Les Jours costs RM40 per child (or RM70 for two) and focuses on cake decoration, with all materials, light refreshments, and vouchers provided via advance registration on Ticket2U.

A Look Back: Little Makers Workshop Highlights in 2026

Hosted monthly on the second or third Saturday in partnership with different tenants across LaLaport BBCC, the Little Makers Workshop series has featured a wide variety of interactive themes throughout 2026.

The year opened with dual January activations on 17 January – a Little Barista session at Starbucks introducing kids to coffee-bean sensory play, coffee painting, and child-friendly beverage crafting (which returned for an encore session on 28 February), alongside a Little Chefs Cooking Workshop at GIGLIO where participants made chicken meatballs and mac and cheese.

Subsequently, the Mini Makers Market was held from 14 May to 19 May in the mall’s Main Atrium. This screen-free family event combined kids’ activity zones, game booths, brand discovery, and parent workshops.

In conjunction with National Day festivities, the Merdeka Family Adventure Edition paired adults and children in a mall-wide quest featuring code-cracking, puzzle-solving, and scan-and-seek missions for cash vouchers and prizes.

Continuing its hands-on creative streak, the series partnered with tenant Nailed It Manicure & Pedicure on Saturday (26 September) for a kid-friendly nail art session tailored to children aged 6 to 12. Priced at RM40 per child (or RM70 for a pair), the workshop introduced young participants to colour design and nail styling in a supervised setting, complete with complimentary goodie bags.

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