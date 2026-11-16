Birthday Wish Gone Too Far? — Car Pelted With Eggs And Flour

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Birthday wishes can be creative in many ways, be it a special surprise at home or at the office, or a friendly prank among friends.

But sometimes, it can go a bit too far so as to cause significant inconvenience to the person celebrating his or her special day.

A recent case of a “birthday wish gone wrong” has gone viral on social media, and many personally think the act was a bit too much.

Car gets egged, floured, and taped as a birthday wish

A post on Threads shared by user @_nomorenoname showed a red Perodua Myvi covered in what looks like white, powdery flour and and broken eggs.

The doors and door handles of the car were also sealed shut with black tape and star-shaped stickers were stuck all over the vehicle as well.

On the hood of the car was black tape shaped to look like the letters ‘H’ and ‘B’ that presumably means “Happy Birthday”.

“It’s messed up to do this to a car on someone’s birthday. I’d definitely not be chill if my friends did this. It’s not funny at all,” said @_nomorenoname in the post.

The owner of the car admitted he’s angry at what happened too

Threads user @topboyy04, who claims to be the owner of the red Myvi, left a comment in the post saying that he too is upset about his car being egged, floured, and taped.

“As the owner of the car, I’m also angry at what happened. Thankfully, there was no damage or scratches,” he said.

He later shared on his TikTok account that he had taken his Myvi to a carwash.

“Ditch these kind of friends and find new ones”

In the comments section, many slammed the pranksters who created the mess and asked the owner of the car to find new friends.

“Just leave this circle of friends. Pranking with no boundaries like they have no manners and not knowing what is right or wrong,” said Threads user @zorifaswat.

“This is why I would chuck friends like these. I would ignore and block all their numbers. These are the type of people I’ll ignore if I see them in public, and pretend I don’t know them. Doesn’t matter if I’m close to them. Losing these sort of friends is not a big loss,” said @syednizam1981.

Many commented about how difficult it is to clean eggs and flour from the tiny crevices of a car, and how peeling black tape from the vehicle is also a tough chore.

Some also urged the owner of the car to file a police report if he or she knows the individuals responsible for the mess.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.