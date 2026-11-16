Adamsautismfamily’s Video Of Dinner At Macha & Co Divides Cyberspace, Woman In Red Lodges Police Report

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A viral video showing a 25-year-old man with non-verbal autism having his meal under a staircase at Macha & Co in The Curve, Petaling Jaya, has sparked a heated debate about empathy, private bookings and the challenges faced by families with special needs members.

The video, shared by Adam’s Autism Family (@adamsautismfamily) on Instagram on 14 November, showed Adam having his dinner at the al fresco section of the restaurant, at a table under a staircase, while his parents recounted an allegedly uncomfortable encounter with a woman who had booked the entire establishment for a private event.

The Instagram account has over 667k followers.

In the accompanying caption, Adam’s father, Iman Wan, claimed that the family were regular customers at the restaurant and that its staff were familiar with Adam.

According to Iman, Adam has Level 3 Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and is non-verbal, making sudden changes to familiar routines particularly difficult for him.

He explained that Adam had been looking forward to eating at the restaurant, and that being unable to do so unexpectedly could trigger a meltdown.

Family Says They Only Needed 15 Minutes

Iman said the family initially intended to order takeaway food for themselves while allowing Adam to eat at the restaurant.

He claimed the restaurant’s waitstaff were accommodating and agreed to let Adam have his meal outside before the private event began at 7pm.

The family reportedly offered to sit outside and finish eating before the event started, requiring only about 15 minutes.

However, Iman said the woman who had booked the restaurant “insisted that they could not sit anywhere, not even at a table away from the restaurant, under the staircase.”

It deserves a mention that the table they are referring to is part of Macha & Co’s outside dining area.

According to Iman, Adam finished his meal at 6.42pm, while the event guests had yet to arrive.

Adam’s mother, Ida, was also heard expressing her frustration in the video, although their interaction with the woman who booked the premises was not very clear.

Netizens Went Wild

The video went viral, collecting over 5k comments as of last night. Many showed their support for @adamsautismfamily while some began attacking the woman who booked the restaurant.

Dubbed the “woman in red” because her face was pixelated and only the colour of her dress was visible, even a celebrity left disparaging remarks about her, joking that perhaps she didn’t allow Adam to dine in because she was afraid the restaurant would run out of food.

Things took an even nastier turn for the “woman in red” when the video was reshared on Threads.

Woman Who Booked Restaurant Gives Her Side

This led to a woman identified on Facebook as Farah Fatini, claiming to be the “woman in red”, sharing her version of events.

In a post, she said her company had booked Macha & Co for a Deepavali event from 7pm to 10pm, marking the second time it had organised an event at the establishment.

She said the restaurant had closed its kitchen at 6pm to prepare for the private function.

She also shared a photo of a signage placed at the entrance of the shop that said it was closed for a private event from 6pm to 10pm.

The woman also questioned allegations that she had chased the family away or refused to let them use the table under the staircase.

She reportedly asked for evidence to support the claims, arguing that the family had been allowed to order food and that the circumstances surrounding the incident had not been fully presented.

The woman further said she had lodged a police report after discovering that a video had circulated online.

She also said her company was considering legal action against individuals who had allegedly defamed her.

Social Media Divided Over Who Was In The Wrong

The incident has since triggered debate among Malaysians, with some criticising the woman for what they perceived as a lack of compassion towards a person with special needs.

Others, however, questioned whether the family should have expected access to the premises when the restaurant had already been booked for a private function.

Some also questioned the need to upload the video when it was clear in the video itself that Adam had managed to have his dinner there.

Despite the backlash following the alleged police report, the video remains on Instagram, although it’s comment section has been closed.

The video now has over 4 million views.

Iman meanwhile uploaded an explanation video, of which the comment section is also closed.

He said he never intended to shame the woman involved or create unnecessary controversy.

He explained that his decision to share the family’s experience was meant to encourage empathy and help people understand the challenges faced by families with autistic members.

Iman also acknowledged that the family’s presence may have inconvenienced the private event, adding that he understood not everyone would agree with their decision.

He urged netizens not to target the woman involved.

He also expressed appreciation for the restaurant’s waitstaff, acknowledging their kindness and efforts to accommodate Adam despite the challenges of explaining his needs.

He stressed that one disagreement should not define another person’s character.

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