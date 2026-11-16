20km Police Chase Triggers Viral “Drug Dealer” Rumours—Suspect Tested Clean
A man in his 20s with two prior drug records led up to 10 police patrol cars on a 20km chase from Petaling Jaya to Kuala Lumpur at 2.11 am after panicking at a roadblock, prompting police to dispel viral social media rumours that he was a drug dealer.
Credit: Sinar Harian & TRP
In Brief
- A man in his 20s fled a Petaling Jaya roadblock, leading police on a dangerous 20km chase before being arrested.
- Despite rumours of him being a drug dealer, the suspect tested negative for drugs, though he has prior drug offences.
- Police warned the public against spreading unverified speculation online while investigations continue under multiple legal provisions.