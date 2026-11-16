20km Police Chase Triggers Viral “Drug Dealer” Rumours—Suspect Tested Clean

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Police have arrested a suspect in his 20s who fled from a roadblock on Sunday (15 Nov).

At about 2.11 am, the suspect, driving a Toyota Vios, evaded a roadblock set up along Jalan SS2/75 in Petaling Jaya and led police on a 20km chase.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat said the suspect drove dangerously through several routes before getting intercepted in the Jalan Tiara Titiwangsa 10 area, Kuala Lumpur.

The suspect also rammed into a police vehicle during an attempted arrest. He managed to escape, but was eventually arrested soon after.

The suspect tested negative for drugs. However, a background check revealed that the suspect has two previous drug-related offences on record.

While the suspect is rumoured to be a drug dealer, police advised the public not to spread unverified speculation or inaccurate information online.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Section 279 of the Penal Code, and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) operations room at 03-7966 2222 to assist with the investigation.

READ MORE: Routine Traffic Stop Leads To A Wild Police Chase In Kuala Lumpur

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