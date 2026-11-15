PH And Its Allies Face Long Road To Political Recovery

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The failure to secure sufficient Malay voter support was a key factor behind Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) defeat in the Melaka state election, contributing to the loss of its chief ministerial candidate, Universiti Malaya senior lecturer in political science, public administration and development studies Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub said.

He said the results indicate a significant shift in Melaka’s political landscape, with the cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) successfully translating into votes despite the two coalitions having previously been political rivals.

The victory in 24 of the 28 seats contested by the BN-PN alliance indicated that a substantial portion of voters had accepted the political cooperation, he said.

READ MORE: Pakatan Harapan Thanks Melaka Voters As Unofficial Results Point To Election Defeat

Mohammad Tawfik said the defeats suffered by PKR, Amanah and Bersatu in all the seats they contested also highlighted the challenges facing the three parties in retaining voter confidence, particularly among the Malay electorate.

“BN successfully capitalised on its grassroots machinery, state administration record and traditional voter support, while its cooperation with PAS helped reduce the fragmentation of Malay votes.”

“At the same time, Bersatu’s defeat showed that the party was facing a serious political dilemma, with some Malay voters appearing more inclined to support Umno or PAS,” he told TRP.

PH’s Malay voter support shortfall behind Melaka defeat

Mohammad Tawfik said the defeat of former Melaka chief minister and PH state chairman Datuk Seri Adly Zahari in Bukit Katil was among the biggest surprises of the election.

Adly, a deputy minister and was regarded as a leading figure in PH’s efforts to regain control of the state, had won the seat with a majority of 1,057 votes in the 2021 state election.

READ MORE: Zahid hails Melaka win as BN-PN’s third consecutive electoral victory

However, he lost to PAS in the latest polls by a majority of 6,607 votes.

“In my view, Adly’s defeat was not merely a personal rejection of him, but rather a broader rejection of PH, particularly among Malay voters.

“The consolidation of BN and PN votes, sentiments towards the Federal Government and PH’s failure to present a convincing campaign narrative were among the possible factors that contributed to the defeat,” said Mohammad Tawfik.

He said the result should not be viewed solely as a rejection of Adly personally, but also a reflection of the dissatisfaction with PH, particularly among Malay voters.

He cited the consolidation of BN-PN support, sentiments towards the Federal Government and PH’s campaign narrative as possible contributing factors.

Nevertheless, he said PH had not been completely rejected, as DAP retained its four traditional seats.

Bersama and Bersatu struggle to make electoral inroads

Meanwhile, International Islamic University Malaysia political analyst and ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute fellow Associate Professor Dr Syaza Shukri said that another round of defeat for Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) in the Melaka state election was largely expected, given the crowded political landscape and the prevailing support for the BN-PN alliance.

The analyst said Bersama faced an uphill battle in attracting progressive voters, who might have viewed support for the party as a protest vote rather than a realistic path to electoral victory.

“Even voters dissatisfied with PH could still opt to support the coalition, as it offered a more viable opportunity to secure representation and have their voices heard through electoral victories, the analyst said.

“Bersatu, meanwhile, faced a different challenge as it sought to compete for Malay votes in an election where sentiment favoured BN-PN. Any support it received from PH voters would also have had limited impact, given the relatively small proportion of Malay support enjoyed by PH,” she told TRP.

Only one Bersama candidate managed to retain their election deposit, while the remaining 15 performed poorly, although the party secured a better showing than in its electoral debut in Johor.

Bersatu, meanwhile, was also wiped out, losing all seven seats it contested and forfeiting its deposits in five constituencies.

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