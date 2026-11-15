Melakans Want Jobs, Lower Living Costs And Better Infrastructure From New Government

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Melakans are hoping the newly elected state government will prioritise economic growth, create more employment opportunities and address everyday issues such as the rising cost of living, poor infrastructure and parking shortages.

While acknowledging that development has taken place in the state, several residents said more needed to be done to ensure its benefits reached local communities, particularly younger people struggling to build their careers.

For 68-year-old Tam Lay Onn, economic development should remain a priority, but the state government must also pay greater attention to problems affecting residents’ daily lives.

Tam Lay Onn, 68. (Credit: Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

He said parking shortages had become increasingly frustrating, particularly as Melaka’s tourism industry continued to attract visitors and put pressure on available parking spaces.

“Parking is still a hassle. It is an overlooked problem in Melaka, especially as tourism activities continue to grow. Locals sometimes struggle to find sufficient parking spaces when going around the city,” he said.

Tam added that while improvements were visible, the state government should continue working to raise the standard of public services and address the concerns of residents.

Meanwhile, public servant Mohd Yamin, 41, said he hoped caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh would continue developing the state while ensuring that economic opportunities were available to younger generations.

Mohd Yamin, 41 (Credit: Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

He said the state government should focus on job creation, road maintenance and improving facilities at rural schools, alongside measures to ease the cost of living.

He also hoped the new administration would remain humble and maintain close ties with the people to ensure political stability and prosperity.

Another public servant, Ahmad Roshidi Jusoh, 42, said Melaka should pursue a more progressive development agenda without compromising its identity as a heritage state.

Picture courtesy of Ahmad Roshidi Jusoh.

He said more initiatives should be introduced to support young entrepreneurs, encourage digital-based businesses and provide internship opportunities within the state.

“I want to see more opportunities for young people to gain experience and build their careers in Melaka itself.

“Melaka should not become a state that people only visit for holidays, but also a place where young people can build their future,” he said.

For technician Loganathan Murugan, 30, creating more employment opportunities was among the main priorities for the incoming state government.

He said jobs should offer salaries that were commensurate with the current cost of living, allowing residents to meet their financial commitments without being burdened by rising expenses.

Loganathan also hoped BN would continue safeguarding the state’s prosperity and maintaining harmony among its diverse communities.

Barisan Nasional (BN) and its new ally, Perikatan Nasional (PN), secured 24 of the 28 seats contested in yesterday’s 16th Melaka state election, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the remaining four.

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