Zahid hails Melaka win as BN-PN’s third consecutive electoral victory

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Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi described the coalition’s victory in the 16th Melaka state election as a hat-trick of electoral successes, following its victories in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said BN and its new strategic partner Perikatan Nasional (PN) had secured a strong majority of 24 seats in the 28-seat Melaka state assembly, paving the way for the formation of the next state government.

He said the latest victory further strengthened the momentum of the so-called Blue Wave, which began in Johor, continued in Negeri Sembilan and had now been reinforced in Melaka.

“This hat-trick of three consecutive victories is not a reason for us to be boastful. Instead, we receive it with gratitude, humility and a sense of responsibility,” he told a press conference at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) tonight.

Zahid said the two-thirds majority demonstrated that Melaka voters continued to favour BN and PN’s track record, stability and development direction over what he described as political rhetoric throughout the campaign.

He also expressed appreciation to Melaka voters for giving BN and PN the mandate to lead the state, while thanking the election machinery, volunteers, non-governmental organisations and supporters who contributed to the coalition’s victory.

Zahid said the cooperation between BN and PN throughout the election campaign would be strengthened to ensure the formation of a more stable, stronger and credible state government.

He also called on all Melakans, regardless of their political affiliations, to put aside past differences and unite following the election.

“We pray that this victory will become a source of encouragement for BN to further strengthen its ranks, counter our opponents’ slander and remain steadfast in fighting for the people’s interests,” he said.

Zahid expressed hope that the Blue Wave would continue spreading nationwide when the mandate was eventually returned to the people to elect a government capable of driving prosperity and ensuring stability.

He also thanked the Election Commission, the police and other security personnel for ensuring the smooth conduct of the election.

As of 10pm, unofficial results show that the coalition has won 24 of the 28 seats contested in the state election.

A simple majority of 15 seats is required to form the state government.

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