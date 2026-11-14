[WATCH] Motorcyclists In “Blue Wave” Colours Spotted Running Red Light In Melaka

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Bikers were spotted running a red light at about 11pm on Friday (13 November) in Bandar Hilir, Melaka.

TRP filmed the incident the night before polling day for the Melaka state election.

In the video, a number of riders sporting Barisan Nasional (BN) colours and flags were seen moving in a convoy.

They kept going as the traffic light was turning red, and continued after it had turned red.

Similar Video Posted On Threads

A Threads user has also shared a video of a group of motorcyclists in BN shirts and flags turning at a junction while the light was green for cross traffic.

The video was posted by cengkih778 last night (13 November).

The user wrote that they were lucky not to get hit, as they had the right of way and the group “just charged through”.

The caption ended by calling the riders “Barisan rempit”, a play on the coalition’s name. Rempit is Malay slang for reckless motorcyclists.

The clip shows a large group of riders at a junction at night, with several carrying blue flags, as a red light shows in the frame.

Another Group Waited At The Red Light

The same user posted a second video, captioned: “Tok Ajak’s gang here just chilled and waited for the red light.”

It shows riders in blue jackets and flags coming to a stop at a traffic light on a street lined with shophouses.

The user did not say where either video was filmed.

One commenter said the riders were causing trouble for other road users.

Another wrote that they hoped the group would oversleep until the evening and miss voting. The reply drew over 640 likes.

Polling for the Melaka state election is today (14 November).

UMNO Praised Convoy Turnout

Meanwhile, UMNO published an article on its website dated 13 November about a motorcycle convoy in Lendu, Melaka.

UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki described the turnout of young people as extraordinary and a sign of support for BN on the final day of campaigning. He said that support had to be turned into votes at the ballot box.

The report does not mention the viral videos. It is unclear whether the riders in them were part of that convoy.

All of the clips show riders in BN colours at a red light, with only one showing them stopping for it.

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