Pakatan Harapan Thanks Melaka Voters As Unofficial Results Point To Election Defeat

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has thanked Melaka voters for their support in the 16th Melaka State Election. This, as unofficial results indicate that the coalition is heading for another defeat.

In a Facebook statement on Saturday (14 November), PH expressed its appreciation to voters across the state for their support, trust and warm reception throughout the election campaign.

The coalition acknowledged that every encounter, criticism, opinion and show of support from the public had been meaningful to its efforts to build a more progressive, fair and prosperous Melaka.

“Every voice from the people will continue to guide our efforts to build a more progressive, fair and prosperous Melaka,” the statement read.

The message came as unofficial election results showed Barisan Nasional (BN) taking a commanding lead in the 28-seat state assembly.

According to the latest unofficial figures reported by the Election Commission’s dashboard at around 7.20pm, BN was leading in 18 seats, while PH was ahead in four seats. Perikatan Nasional (PN) was leading in three seats, with results from the remaining constituencies still being counted.

With 15 seats needed to secure a simple majority, the figures placed BN in a strong position to form the next state government.

READ MORE: 88-Year-Old Chinese Uncle Wakes At 3 AM, Cycles To Vote With BN Flag

READ MORE: Melaka’s Election Convoys Collide With Malaysia’s Mat Rempit Reality

PH Says Its Work For The People Will Continue

Despite the unfavourable election outlook, PH stressed that its responsibility towards the people would not end with the conclusion of the polls.

The coalition said it would continue carrying out its responsibilities with a strong sense of accountability, regardless of the election outcome.

“The struggle for the people does not end after the election. This responsibility will continue to be carried out with the utmost commitment and accountability,” it said.

The statement ended with the slogan “Melaka Is Our Home. Our Future, Our Shared Responsibility”, reinforcing its message that the state’s future remains a mutual responsibility.

The 16th Melaka State Election saw 79 candidates contesting 28 state assembly seats, with 675,166 ordinary voters eligible to cast their ballots.

The official results are subject to confirmation by the Election Commission (EC).

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.