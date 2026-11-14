Najib’s House Arrest Card Didn’t Work For PH In N9 And Johor, Says Akmal

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The controversy surrounding former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest has been raised in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, but Pakatan Harapan (PH) still failed to secure the victories it sought, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said.

He said the issue should not be treated as the deciding factor in the 16th Melaka state election, pointing to the outcomes of the two previous polls.

“If they think Najib is the main reason they are going to win this election, I just want to remind them that this issue was raised in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and now Melaka, and we already know the results.

“We hope the same results as Johor and Negeri Sembilan will emerge today,” he told reporters after casting his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Merlimau today.

READ MORE: Umno-PAS Unity Was The Principle, Election Wins Came Later, Says Akmal

Akmal, who is defending the Merlimau seat for Barisan Nasional (BN), said the campaign environment was noticeably different from the 2021 Melaka state election, which took place amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He recalled that campaigning during the previous polls was subject to restrictions, including physical distancing and face-mask requirements, unlike this year’s campaign, which was conducted under normal circumstances.

He described the campaign atmosphere as unusually calm, saying many voters appeared to have made up their minds even before the official campaign period began.

Akmal added that the outcome would also reflect voters’ assessment of the state government’s performance, with the results expected to provide a clearer picture later tonight.

On his plans should he retain Merlimau, he pledged to continue the “Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat” initiative throughout the next five years.

The programme would involve visits to villages to engage directly with residents, address their grievances and help resolve everyday issues, he said.

“Our priority is not only to deliver on our manifesto, but also to help resolve people’s problems and facilitate their affairs, especially those in Melaka.”

He said voter turnout at polling centres appeared encouraging in the morning and urged more eligible Melakans to come forward and cast their ballots.

READ MORE: [Unofficial] BN-PN Reclaims Negeri Sembilan With Commanding 25-Seat Victory

READ MORE: Fresh Off Johor Triumph, BN Signals Different Strategy For Negeri Sembilan Polls

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