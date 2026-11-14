Early Birds Turn Out To Vote In Tanjung Bidara As Melaka Polls Open

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The need to get to work and avoid traffic congestion and long queues prompted several voters to turn up early to cast their ballots in the 16th Melaka state election today.

At the Tanjung Bidara state constituency, several voters were seen waiting outside Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram here as early as 7.30am for polling stations to open.

Liew Chee Phin, 66, and his wife, Tan Siew Choo, 62. Credit: Ikhwan / TRP

Among them were Liew Chee Phin, 66, and his wife, Tan Siew Choo, 62, who said they were accustomed to voting early to avoid congestion and allow them to continue with their daily routines afterwards.

“We are used to coming early to vote so that we can avoid the crowds and get on with our daily activities afterwards.

“I hope the new state government will be able to further improve Melaka’s economy,” Chee Phin told TRP.

Loganathan Murugan, 30. Credit: Ikhwan / TRP

Factory worker Loganathan Murugan, 30, said he arrived at about 7am as he needed to report for work.

“I will be voting for the Blue Wave. BN has been here for a long time and I believe they are capable of delivering.

“Besides, we have seen more turmoil when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was in power previously,” he said.

Rohana Yasin, 46. Credit: Ikhwan / TRP

Another voter, Rohana Yasin, 46, said she also chose to cast her ballot early before heading to work.

“Voting is a secret, but we know who has been delivering. The past four years have shown us who has been doing the work, so I hope the current administration will be retained,” she said.

Caretaker Melaka chief minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh faces a straight fight to retain Tanjung Bidara.

He is up against Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Yunazri Mustamiri.

Ab Rauf is also scheduled to cast his ballot at SK Jeram.

In the 2021 Melaka state election, Ab Rauf retained the seat in a three-cornered contest with a majority of 364 votes.

A total of 687,697 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the state election, with 240 polling centres and 1,213 channels opening across Melaka today.

Voters Back Blue Wave, Cite BN’s Track Record

The BN-PAS alliance, dubbed the Blue Wave, is widely expected to maintain its hold on the state, following its victories in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, with Malay support seen as a key factor behind the coalition’s electoral prospects.

Lorry driver Zainal Abidin Jantan, 53, said his preference was influenced by his support for Malay and Islamic-based political parties.

“I am Malay and Muslim, so naturally I would support a Malay and Islamic party.

“We have been independent for 68 years under the leadership of Malay parties,” he said.

Reflecting on the past four years, he said Melaka had experienced both positive and negative developments, but maintained that he was firmly behind the Blue Wave.

Retiree Nordin Abdullah, 62, said voters should assess candidates based on their track records rather than campaign promises.

“We have to look at the manifestos, but some candidates make impressive promises. What matters is their performance and what they have actually delivered to the people.

“BN has brought changes and shown concern for the lower-income community, including through various programmes in Bandar Hilir where I am voting,” he said.

Nordin added that he believed BN had a strong historical connection with Melaka voters and hoped the coalition would retain power.

“I hope the people will not hand the state to a new or opposition party. They may be able to make promises, but they have yet to prove themselves.”

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