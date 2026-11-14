BN’s Melaka Benchmark Is How Many PH Candidates Can Be Sent Packing, Without Their Deposits

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The success of Barisan Nasional (BN) Melaka chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh in the 16th state election should be measured by how many Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates lose their election deposits, says Permatang Pauh Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said.

He said while BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) were expected to secure 24 seats, the number of PH candidates who failed to retain their deposits would be a more significant indicator of the coalition’s performance.

“Winning is already certain, and those 24 seats are in the bag. But what we are waiting for is how many PH candidates will lose their deposits,” he told TRP when met at Masjid Tanah, Melaka, today.

He was responding to Ilham Centre’s projection that BN and its electoral partner, PN, would likely secure a landslide victory in today’s election.

READ MORE: PH Banks On Youth Voters To Improve Melaka Poll Performance

Mohd Zaidi said a significant number of PH candidates losing their deposits would represent a major blow to the current government, particularly as the coalition formed the current federal administration.

He added that the outcome would also determine whether Ab Rauf could turn the state election results into political momentum for BN ahead of the next general election.

Mohd Zaidi pointed to the previous Negeri Sembilan state election, in which 30 candidates from independent and smaller party backgrounds lost their deposits.

He said he hoped this time would see PH candidates joining that list, arguing that such an outcome would reflect the extent of voter rejection towards the coalition.

“Last time, 30 independent and small-party candidates lost their deposits. This time, many Melakans are hoping that some PH candidates will also suffer the same fate,” he said.

He further suggested that a poor showing by PH would strengthen Ab Rauf’s position and provide BN with an opportunity to carry the momentum beyond Melaka.

“If this happens, it would be a major achievement for Datuk Seri Ab Rauf, and we can take this wave across the country in the next general election,” he said.

Under election rules, a candidate loses their deposit if they fail to secure more than one-eighth of the total votes polled in their constituency.

30 candidates, including one from PH, lost their election deposit in the last Negeri Sembilan state election.

The 16th Melaka state election involves 28 state constituencies, with voters casting their ballots today.

PH is fielding candidates in 24 constituencies in today’s election, while BN is contesting 23 seats. PN is trying its luck in five seats.

Other parties in the race include Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), which is vying for 16 seats, Bersatu with seven candidates and Parti Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (Perkasa) with one. Three candidates are also running as Independents.

A total of 687,697 registered voters are eligible to participate in the election.

In the previous state election in 2021, BN won 21 seats, followed by PH with five, while PN secured the remaining two.

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