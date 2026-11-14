Ab Rauf Urges Melaka Voters To Cast Ballots Early Ahead Of Expected Rain

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Melaka voters have been urged to cast their ballots early to avoid possible rain in the afternoon, with caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh saying preparations had been made to assist voters should wet weather affect polling operations.

Ab Rauf said voters should take advantage of the morning to fulfil their civic responsibility, as weather forecasts indicated a possibility of rain later in the day.

“I hope everyone can come out as early as possible this morning because rain is expected in the afternoon.

“Nevertheless, we have made the necessary preparations to assist voters in the event of rain,” he told reporters after casting his ballot at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram in Masjid Tanah today.

Ab Rauf also expressed appreciation to Election Commission (EC) personnel for ensuring that the voting process was conducted in an orderly manner.

He said the arrangements at the polling centre appeared well organised and had made it easier for voters to exercise their democratic rights without unnecessary difficulties.

He also thanked Melakans, particularly residents of the Tanjung Bidara constituency, for participating in the state election and urged them to turn out to vote.

READ MORE: Sizeable Chinese Turnout Gives PH Confidence Ahead Of Melaka Polls

Ab Rauf said more than 500 voters had arrived at the polling centre before 9am, indicating an encouraging start to the voting process.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Melaka for their participation, adding that he looked forward to meeting them again at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) tonight.

Asked about his expectations for the election, Ab Rauf declined to elaborate.

He had earlier arrived at SK Jeram together with his wife Datin Seri Zuriyah Ab Aziz at 8.30am today to cast their votes in the 16th Melaka state election.

Ab Rauf, who is also a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Tanjung Bidara state seat, is facing a straight fight against Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Yunazri Mustamiri in the contest.

Polling for the 16th Melaka state election is taking place today, with voters deciding the representatives for all 28 state constituencies.

READ MORE: PH Banks On Youth Voters To Improve Melaka Poll Performance

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