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Ab Rauf Looks Set To Continue As Melaka Chief Minister After BN-PN Victory
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Ab Rauf Looks Set To Continue As Melaka Chief Minister After BN-PN Victory

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announces Ab Rauf’s nomination after BN-PN secured 24 of the 28 contested seats in the Melaka state election.

by
November 14, 2026
In Brief
  • BN and PN have nominated caretaker chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh to continue leading Melaka after securing 24 of 28 seats.
  • Ahmad Zahid announced he would submit the letter of appointment to Melaka's Yang di-Pertua Negeri the same night.

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Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has announced Melaka BN chief and caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh as the coalition’s candidate to continue leading the Melaka state government following its victory in the 16th state election.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said BN and its strategic partner Perikatan Nasional (PN) had agreed to nominate Ab Rauf for the position after securing a two-thirds majority with 24 of the 28 seats contested.

He said the appointment process would proceed with a letter of nomination to be submitted to Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam tonight.

“With this, I announce that Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional hereby nominate Datuk Seri Utama Dr Ab Rauf Yusoh as the candidate for Melaka Chief Minister.

“I will submit the letter of appointment tonight,” Ahmad Zahid told a press conference at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) tonight.

The announcement effectively paves the way for Ab Rauf to continue serving as chief minister, subject to the formal appointment by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

BN and PN’s 24-seat haul gives the coalition a comfortable majority in the 28-member state assembly, surpassing the 15 seats required to form the state government.

Zahid also congratulated Ab Rauf, the leadership of both coalitions and all candidates who secured victories in the election.

He said the strong mandate reflected voters’ confidence in the coalition’s record, stability and development agenda.

The BN chairman also expressed appreciation to the people of Melaka for giving the coalition the mandate to continue governing the state.

He said the cooperation between BN and PN would be further strengthened to ensure a stable and effective state administration.

Zahid also urged all Melakans to put aside political differences following the election and unite in building a better future for the state.

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