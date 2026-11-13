[Watch] Motorcyclist Crashes Into Car Making Last-Minute Lane Change On AKLEH

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Dashcam footage of a white Mazda suddenly changing lanes at an exit on the Ampang – Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), causing a passing motorcycle to crash into its rear, went viral on social media.

The incident happened roughly around 7:15am this morning (13 November).

Based on the video, the driver appeared to have almost taken a wrong exit and decided to quickly change lanes in an attempt to get back on their intended route.

The motorcyclist hit the rear left side of the car before he crashed, while the car drove away from the scene.

Two motorcyclists and the dashcam footage owner stopped their vehicles to check on the crash victim, who appeared conscious and mostly unharmed.

Social media users criticised the Mazda driver’s reckless driving, and for not stopping to help the victim.

Some reminded that in wet, rainy conditions, motorcycle tyres have a higher risk of slipping, especially if they’re not equipped with anti-lock brake systems (ABS).

“He/she didn’t even turn on their signal and stopped. Hopefully the guy is okay,” said one Threads user.

“Even when it’s raining, a motorcycle only has two tyres. Another thing is motorcycle tyres do not grip well when it’s raining. Only those who ride know what it’s like. And the car, knowing that they took a wrong exit, why did they not go straight and make a u-turn somewhere else?” said another user.

“Whatever anyone says, that Mazda is in the wrong. The road was a straight road, and even if the motorcycle was going 50kmh it is still not his fault. No way he’s going to ride 15kmh there, he’ll get hit from the back,” one more user said.

At the time of writing, no police statement has been issued yet, and the identity of the crash victim as well as the Mazda driver are unknown.

During this monsoon season, unpredictable and heavy rain is common and Malaysians should drive with extra care to prevent accidents that could bring harm to themselves or others.

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