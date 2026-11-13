UMNOSiswa UKM Slammed Over Statement Linking LGBT Support With PMX’s Trevor Noah Meeting

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The UMNO Student Club of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) put out a written statement on 11 November criticising the meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Trevor Noah, a former host of The Daily Show who was recently here in Malaysia to perform a standup comedy show at the Idea Live Arena.

The statement, titled “Meetings May Transcend Differences, But Principles And Identity Should Not Be Compromised”, said that the UMNO Student Club of UKM takes seriously any attempt to turn diplomatic relations, high-profile meetings or international discussions into platforms for normalising values and ideologies that contradict Malaysia’s religious beliefs, culture and societal norms.

Although it clarified that the organisation does not reject openness towards dialogue, exchanging views or celebrating diversity of perspectives, they stressed that openness must not be misinterpreted as unconditional acceptance of every ideology brought forward by international figures.

The statement highlighted Noah’s support for LGBTQ+ rights and asked Anwar to explain the government’s position on it

UMNOSiswa UKM pointed out that Trevor Noah has openly supported LGBTQ+ rights, arguing that this should be acknowledged when considering the public significance of the meeting.

It said the Prime Minister’s engagements with international figures carry greater significance because he represents not just himself, but also Malaysia, a country with its own Constitution, Islam as its official religion, and a multiracial society with different cultural and religious sensitivities.

Following this, UMNOSiswa UKM urged Anwar to provide an explanation and clearly state the government’s position on LGBTQ+ issues, particularly in relation to Malaysia’s values, policies and official stance.

The group concluded by emphasising that Malaysia should remain open to differences and international engagement without abandoning its own principles and identity.

It argued that a country’s maturity should not be measured by how readily it accepts foreign ideologies, but by its ability to uphold its principles while respecting differences.

The statement, shared on UMNOSiswa UKM’s official Instagram, also held the caption: “Meeting Trevor Noah, PMX supports LGBTQ?”.

Malaysians slam the statement on social media

Looking to the comments section, the statement did not sit well with Malaysians.

Many found it pedantic and trivial, while others criticised the UKM UMNO student club for embarrasing the institution by being narrow-minded.

“Students should be more broad-minded and not narrow-minded,” said one Threads user.

“Wow, if university students in Malaysia can stoop this low, I’m genuinely afraid for the future of this country,” another user commented.

“There are so many other worldly issues you could make a statement about and you chose this. If you feel so threatened by other people’s sexual orientation, you should check your own faith. Not only Muslim people live in this country,” one more Threads user said.

What was Anwar and Noah’s meeting about?

The South African stand-up comedy star Noah paid a visit to Anwar while he was in the country for a two-day show, which was sold out on both days.

He and the Prime Minister swapped stories about politics and humour, among other things.

Anwar even shared some comedic advice with Noah, saying if anything goes wrong with his show that night, they could start a crowdfund to get him out of trouble.

The jest likely refers to a solidarity fund that was set up to assist former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in paying his RM50 million fine as part of a legal condition that allows him to served the remainder of his prison sentece in his home at Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur.

READ MORE: Anwar Offers To Crowdfund Trevor Noah’s Rescue If His Jokes Get Him Into Trouble

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