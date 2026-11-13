STR 2027 Phase 1 Applications Close This Sunday, 15 November

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Applications and information updates for Phase 1 of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah 2027 (STR 2027) close this Sunday (15 Nov) according to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB). While the portal remains open year-round in phases, anyone who submits a new application or updates their details after 15 November will miss the first payout round in early 2027 and will only be processed starting Phase 2.

Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah is the Malaysian government’s cash assistance programme for eligible low- and middle-income households, senior citizens and singles, designed to ease the rising cost of living.

Under Budget 2027, the combined STR and SARA allocation rose to RM16 billion, up from RM15 billion in 2026. Eligible households earning RM2,500 and below receive between RM2,000 and RM3,400 in combined STR and SARA aid (up to RM4,600 for eKasih), though direct cash portions decreased by up to RM600 to offset higher monthly SARA credits of up to RM150 (RM1,800 per year).

Senior citizens without a spouse receive up to RM1,200 per year combined, while eligible singles receive RM600 per year (RM50 per month) in SARA MyKad credit instead of cash. Non-STR Malaysians aged 18 and above will also receive RM100 twice (RM200 total) in SARA MADANI credit before Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Merdeka Day.

Existing recipients should review their information on MySTR. Those who have not updated their records for three consecutive years (2024 to 2026) must update their details by 15 November to avoid payment delays or disqualification.

Who is eligible for STR 2027?

STR 2027 is open to married or single parents with a household income of RM5,000 or below.

It’s also open to senior citizens aged 60 and above without a spouse, with an income of RM5,000 or below.

Single individuals aged 21 to 59—or persons with disabilities (OKU) aged 19 and above—with a monthly income of RM2,500 or below are eligible.

Full-time students at public or private higher learning institutions (IPTA/IPTS) cannot apply as singles and must be listed as dependants under their parents’ household application.

How to apply for STR 2027?

For existing recipients who have not updated their STR application for three consecutive years:

Head over to the official HASiL website. Log in to MySTR. Select “Kemas Kini Permohonan” or “Perubahan Maklumat Asas.” Update your personal details and review the changes. Submit the updated information.

For new applicants:

Head over to the official HASiL website. Click “Permohonan Baharu.” Choose to apply with or without MyDigital ID. Fill in the required personal details. Review and submit the application. Save the confirmation of the application.

Visit the official IRB STR portal at hasil.gov.my and avoid clicking unverified links shared on messaging apps.

Alternatively, applicants can submit physical forms (Form BK-01 or Form BK-02) at any IRB office, where manual counters have been open since 1 October. Approved STR cash payouts are credited directly to recipients’ bank accounts or collected in cash at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) counters, while SARA allocations are credited to MyKad for essential grocery purchases.

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