Sizeable Chinese Turnout Gives PH Confidence Ahead Of Melaka Polls

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The sizeable turnout of Chinese supporters at Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Grand Finale Jelajah Harapan – Melaka Rumah Kita last night has boosted the coalition’s confidence of gaining greater support in the 16th Melaka state election, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

Mohamad said PH had witnessed a steady rise in public support since nomination day, describing the strong presence of Chinese attendees, particularly local residents, as an encouraging indication ahead of polling day.

He said the attendance at the coalition’s campaign events, including last night’s grand finale at Pusat Khidmat Rakyat Parlimen Hang Tuah Jaya reflected growing interest among the public in PH’s election campaign, with more than 500 people gathering for the programme.

The event was also attended by several prominent PH leaders, including coalition chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

“Since nomination day, support has been increasing day by day.

“Many people came from far away, while others were locals. However, what caught my attention was the presence of Chinese supporters, most of whom were Melaka residents.

“That gives me confidence that there will be an increase in votes,” he told reporters after the programme ended at around 10.30pm.

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Nevertheless, Mohamad said it was too early to determine whether the projected increase in support would translate into enough votes for PH to outperform its political rivals.

He said the coalition would continue to mobilise its election machinery in the final stretch of campaigning ahead of polling day this Saturday, with the aim of securing the numbers needed for victory.

“Whether the increase will be enough to overcome our opponents remains to be seen.

“Our final push will be carried out by the Pakatan Harapan machinery today and tomorrow. We hope to cross the winning line,” he added.

In the upcoming state election, PH is contesting 24 seats, while Barisan Nasional (BN) is fielding candidates in 23 constituencies.

Other contenders include Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), which is contesting 16 seats, Bersatu (seven), Perikatan Nasional (five) and Parti Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (one). Three candidates are also contesting as Independents.

A total of 687,697 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the state election.

BN secured 21 seats in the 2021 Melaka state election, while PH won five and Perikatan Nasional (PN) took the remaining two.

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