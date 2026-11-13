PH Banks On Youth Voters To Improve Melaka Poll Performance

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PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim said Pakatan Harapan (PH) is banking on young voters, who make up about 30% of the electorate, in its bid to improve its performance in the 16th Melaka state election.

Kamil said the sizeable youth voter segment was an important consideration in PH’s campaign, adding that the coalition had spent the two-week campaign period reaching out to as many voters as possible.

He said PH had received encouraging responses, particularly from younger voters, including those from Generation Z, while many Melakans had yet to decide which candidates to support.

“We have done our best over the past two weeks, and we will continue working until the final hours of the campaign. Ultimately, we leave the outcome to Allah SWT after all the efforts we have put in,” he told reporters on Friday.

Kamil was responding to a survey by Ilham Centre suggesting PH could suffer another setback in the state polls, with the coalition projected to win only two seats.

He said findings from different research organisations had produced conflicting assessments.

“These are their findings and their views. But ultimately, the power to choose rests with the people and voters in these constituencies. We should never underestimate the will and wisdom of the people,” he said.

Kamil said the surveys were based on prevailing public sentiment gathered through various methods, including face-to-face interviews and social media sentiment analysis.

He stressed that PH would continue its ground campaign until polling day, urging voters to support change for the benefit of Melaka and its residents rather than the interests of any individual.

Asked whether PH was optimistic about its prospects in several key seats, Kamil said the coalition would continue pushing its campaign efforts to the maximum, adding that anything could happen at the ballot box.

He also described the current campaign atmosphere as relatively calm and peaceful compared with the two previous state elections in the region, saying voters had the opportunity to make considered decisions.

According to the Election Commission’s voter statistics, Melaka has 687,697 registered voters for the election.

Of these, 325,047, or 47.27%, are aged between 18 and 39, while 176,825 voters, or 25.71%, are below 30.

The largest age group is those aged 30 to 39, numbering 148,222, followed by voters aged 60 and above at 143,607.

The 16th Melaka state election involves all 28 state seats, with polling scheduled 14 Nov.

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