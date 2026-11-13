“Makcik” Riding A Reverse Trike Grabs Attention On Social Media

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A Malaysian woman spotted riding a three-wheeled motorcycle recently caught the attention of social media users as she barrelled down a road on the unique machine.

The motorcycle she was riding is an X-Wedge Walker WR1000 made by Chinese manufacturer Huansong Group, featuring two wheels in the front and a single drive wheel in the back.

Threads users cheered her on in the comments, and asked questions about her rather uncommon trike.

“Can you go through the motorcycle lane at a toll plaza with this?” asked one person.

“Can I use this to do Grab deliveries?” asked another.

Another user jokingly asked: “How long did Batman loan you this for?”

Many were also impressed by the lady for being able to handle the large motorcycle.

She’s actually a popular content creator and audio engineer

The woman riding the Can-Am Spyder is actually none other than Fatin Farhana Md Fajaruddin, famously known as Mak Kiah Ferry on social media.

She famously portrays an energetic, chaotic “mak-mak” (motherly) character while wearing a signature baju kelawar (batik/kaftan dress) and a motorcycle helmet, often engaging in extreme activities like jet skiing, scrambler riding, paragliding, and boating.

Despite looking older or playing a mature character in her sketches, she is actually in her early 30s and has a background working in audio engineering and production for media companies like Astro Arena and Wowshop.

In one Mingguan Wanita interview, Fatin said she’s often been mistaken for someone in her 60s.

Besides content creation, she also operates a boutique acommodation

Fatin owns and operates a boutique studio accommodation in Johor’s Segamat District called Pocket House by Makkiahferry.

The property features two compact studio units designed for visitors stopping by or exploring Segamat.

Pocket House by Makkiahferry is scheduled to open sometime in December 2026, according to its official social media accounts.

The X-Wedge Walker WR1000 she rides is a serious machine

While it may look fun and easy to ride, the X-Wedge Walker WR1000 Fatin rides is a powerful machine with a 975cc V-twin engine (using technology inspired/derived from S&S Cycle designs) and a CVT automatic transmission.

It also comes with standard with two large-capacity side panniers and a rear top box and is ready for long-distance touring straight out the showroom. The rear top box can also slide forward to act as a backrest when riding solo.

Meanwhile, the digital dash supports Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation projection, and smartphone screen mirroring.

The trike comes at an affordable RM78,888, (excluding road tax and insurance) according to the X-Wedge Malaysia official website.

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