Kamil Munim Raises Alarm Over Klebang Farmers’ Water Woes

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PKR Youth chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim has pledged to bring the water distribution problems affecting paddy farmers in Kampung Sungai Pinang A, in Klebang, to the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar’s political secretary said this after accompanying Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Klebang seat, Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir, on a visit to the paddy fields, where they heard farmers’ complaints about longstanding drainage and irrigation problems that have remained unresolved for years.

Kamil said that poor water distribution to paddy fields in Sungai Pinang has affected agricultural productivity and farmers’ income, with some areas continuing to experience shortages despite previous efforts to address the problem.

He said although temporary measures, including the installation of water pumps, had been introduced, they had yet to resolve the underlying problems, particularly the uneven distribution of water across different blocks and plots of paddy fields.

The PKR youth chief said while certain areas received adequate water supplies, others continued to suffer shortages due to weaknesses in coordinating the existing drainage and irrigation network.

He urged farmers’ representatives and block leaders to resubmit their complaints and proposals in detail so that the issues could be properly documented and brought to the attention of relevant authorities, including the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and agencies under the Agriculture Ministry.

Kamil also called for a follow-up meeting involving between 30 and 33 farmers to identify a more effective mechanism for ensuring water supplies reach all affected agricultural areas.

He stressed that the main issue was not the absence of water pumps but rather the failure to properly connect and coordinate the distribution channels, leaving several sections of the paddy fields without sufficient water.

“The pumps are already in place, but there has not been proper discussion on the methods and channels for distributing the water. This has affected a large portion of the other areas within the paddy fields,” he told reporters during the visit.

Kamil also expressed concern over the proposed RM43 million permanent irrigation channel project, which is reportedly scheduled to begin only in 2029.

He said waiting until then could further undermine agricultural productivity if immediate improvements were not made to the existing system.

According to information shared with him, farmers who should be producing approximately two tonnes of paddy per season were currently managing only about half that amount due to the irrigation problems.

Meanwhile, Farzana Hayani is facing a four-cornered contest for the Klebang seat in the 16th Melaka state election tomorrow.

She will go up against incumbent Datuk Lim Ban Hong of Barisan Nasional (MCA), Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad of Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu), and Young Jie Yu of Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama).

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