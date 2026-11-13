Former Teacher Identified As Suspect In Kluang Cat-Dangling Incident

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A road user spotted a man dangling a cat out of the car window while driving along Batu 2, Jalan Mersing in Kluang, Johor, at 9.50am yesterday (12 November).

In the video, a cat hangs by a green cord around its neck until the driver pulls it back in by the same cord.

The blatant act of animal cruelty enraged and shocked many people online. Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) raised concerns about the cat’s safety and urged the authorities to look into the matter.

The police are on it

According to the New Straits Times, Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Nor said no police reports had been lodged so far.

A Facebook group administrator has since provided police with the man’s identity and his pickup truck’s details. Police are expected to file a report over the viral video, and the suspect is believed to be a former secondary school teacher.

Kluang police said investigations will proceed under Section 428 of the Penal Code, Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

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