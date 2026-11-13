Former Teacher Identified As Suspect In Kluang Cat-Dangling Incident
Authorities have obtained the suspect’s identity and vehicle details after shocking footage showed a cat hanging by a green cord around its neck along Jalan Mersing.
In Brief
- A man was filmed dangling a cat by a cord from a car window in Kluang, Johor, sparking widespread outrage online.
- Police identified the suspect as a former secondary school teacher, with his details provided by a Facebook group administrator.
- Investigations will proceed under the Penal Code, Animal Welfare Act 2015, and Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.