Anwar Yet To Decide On Anthony Loke’s Resignation As Transport Minister

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has yet to decide whether to accept Anthony Loke’s resignation as transport minister, saying the matter requires further discussion with the DAP secretary-general.

Anwar said Loke had submitted his resignation letter but maintained that he had not agreed to the decision, despite the minister’s announcement that he had stepped down.

“Anthony wrote to me immediately, but as prime minister, I have yet to accept his resignation letter.

“He can take leave, but if he wants to resign, we need to discuss it again,” he said during the Grand Finale Jelajah Harapan – Melaka Rumah Kita in Hang Tuah Jaya last night.

Anwar also praised the Seremban MP for choosing to resign on principle, describing him as a close family friend and commending his dedication to public service.

He said resignations based on principle were uncommon, adding that Loke was among the Cabinet’s more hardworking members, particularly in pushing improvements to the country’s transport sector.

Anwar also dismissed concerns over DAP’s role in the government, saying Loke had never opposed initiatives aimed at helping the Malay community, including programmes for the poor and Malay education projects.

Loke’s resignation took effect on Tuesday, following the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision allowing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest.

READ MORE: Najib’s Fine Paid, House Arrest Order Issued: Is It Time For Anthony Loke To Resign?

He first announced his intention to resign in September after Najib received a conditional pardon, but agreed to remain in the Cabinet temporarily following Anwar’s request.

READ MORE: Anthony Loke Says Resignation Will Take Effect Once Najib Returns Home

Loke submitted his resignation letter on 28 Sept, with Anwar confirming receipt the following day.

On Wednesday, Loke maintained that he had ceased performing his ministerial duties but would continue supporting Anwar’s leadership and PH.

He also said DAP had not discussed a potential successor, stressing that the appointment of a new transport minister was the prime minister’s prerogative.

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