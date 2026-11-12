Wan Saiful: “Has PH Cabinet Forgotten Its Role?”

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Has the Pakatan Harapan government’s Cabinet minister forgotten who they are?

That was the question raised by Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who criticised Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu for calling on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to push for a new law allowing all prisoners to serve part of their sentences under house arrest.

Wan Saiful, who is also Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan Negara) vice-president, described Mohamad’s appeal as an unusual reversal of roles, saying it was normally NGOs that pressured ministers to take action rather than ministers calling on NGOs to initiate legislative changes.

He accused the Amanah president of seeking publicity instead of using his position in the Cabinet to advance the proposed legislation.

“If he genuinely wants a new law, then as a minister, he can raise the idea directly with the Cabinet and obtain its agreement to instruct the Attorney-General to prepare the Bill,” he said in his Facebook posting.

Wan Saiful argued that such a move would demonstrate that Mohamad was carrying out his responsibilities as a minister, rather than merely making public appeals.

He also suggested that Mohamad should relinquish his ministerial post if his intention was only to attract attention.

“Don’t waste the people’s time with an act that doesn’t work,” he said.

Wan Saiful further drew a comparison with DAP’s protest against the King’s decree, suggesting that Mohamad should follow the example of DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, who resigned from his Cabinet position.

He said more ministers stepping down would be better for the country, adding that Malaysia could be rid of ministers who challenged the decrees of the Malay Rulers.

His remarks came after Mohamad, who is also the Kota Raja MP, called on NGOs to campaign for a new legal framework that would allow prisoners to serve half their sentences in prison and the remainder under house arrest.

Mohamad had stressed that such an arrangement should apply equally to all prisoners, regardless of their status, political influence or family connections.

READ MORE: Mat Sabu Offers To Donate Ministerial Salary To Support Campaign For Equal House Arrest Rights

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