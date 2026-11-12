Rafizi Says Umno-PAS Cooperation Will Not Last Beyond Three Years

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Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) leader Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has predicted that any political cooperation between Umno and PAS will not last, citing the history of their previous alliances, which he said repeatedly collapsed within three years.

Rafizi said the pattern had been evident in both parties’ previous attempts to work together, arguing that their political differences would eventually resurface despite efforts to present a united front.

“I have reminded PAS supporters during the campaign that, based on history, political cooperation between PAS and Umno has never lasted more than three years. After three years, they inevitably end up fighting,” he told a press conference in Batu Berendam, Melaka, today.

Rafizi cited the first partnership between Umno and PAS from 1974 to 1977, which ended amid a state of emergency in Kelantan and the collapse of the PAS-led state government.

He also pointed to the more recent cooperation formed through Muafakat Nasional in 2019, which later extended into Perikatan Nasional (PN), but broke down within three years.

The two parties subsequently found themselves contesting against each other in the 2021 Melaka state election, he said.

Rafizi added that the longstanding rivalry between Umno and PAS had shaped Malaysian political dynamics for decades, with Umno accusing PAS of dividing Malay unity while PAS questioned Umno’s commitment to Islam.

READ MORE: Umno Youth Ready To Defend Melaka As Blue Stronghold, Says Akmal

READ MORE: Umno-PAS Unity Was The Principle, Election Wins Came Later, Says Akmal

Rafizi questions PAS’ stance on Zahid’s 47 charges

Rafizi also questioned whether PAS had abandoned its previous criticism of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, particularly over the 47 corruption charges he faced before being granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

He said the issue could create difficulties for PAS supporters who had previously been urged to reject Umno because of Zahid’s court case.

Rafizi referred to two parliamentary speeches by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang in September and October 2023, in which Abdul Hadi criticised the DNAA arrangement and appeared to insist that accused individuals should be tried until their cases were concluded.

“Does what Abdul Hadi said in 2023 no longer hold true? Has Abdul Hadi now agreed with the DNAA?” Rafizi asked.

He said PAS should openly explain the reasons behind any change in its position, particularly to its members and supporters ahead of the Melaka state election.

Rafizi also argued that Malay voters were not a uniform bloc that would automatically follow the political direction set by party leaders, adding that concerns over corruption could influence how some PAS supporters viewed cooperation with Umno.

The Melaka state election, slated for this Saturday marks the third time Umno and PAS worked together in an election, following their cooperation in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, marking the continuance of the so-called “blue wave” that had brought success in the past couple elections.

READ MORE: Umno Says BN To Work With PAS, PN Allies In Melaka Election

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