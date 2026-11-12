Mongolia To Take Altantuya Case To International Forums If Court Proceedings Fail

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Mongolia will continue pursuing justice for murdered citizen Altantuya Shaariibuu through diplomatic and international channels, including raising the matter at the United Nations, should the ongoing court proceedings fail to resolve the case, former prime minister Gombojav Zandanshatar said.

Zandanshatar, who is now Mongolia’s special envoy on the case, said his government’s responsibility to protect its citizens did not end at national borders or change with a change in political leadership.

He was responding to a question on whether Mongolia had any other avenues to pursue if the current legal proceedings failed, given that Altantuya’s family had spent 20 years seeking answers over her murder.

“A government’s responsibility towards its citizens does not stop at the border, and it should not disappear when office holders change,” he told a press conference here in Kuala Lumpur today.

“That responsibility means practical assistance, sustained diplomatic attention, and respect for the law. A family should be able to rely on its own government when it must navigate the tragedy and legal proceedings in another country,” he added.

Zandanshatar said the same responsibility should apply to Malaysian citizens facing difficulties abroad, adding that Mongolia wanted to demonstrate that its citizens’ lives mattered and that their families’ lawful requests would continue to receive attention.

Mongolia seeks response from Malaysian authorities

Asked whether he would meet Malaysian government officials during his visit, Zandanshatar said Mongolia had already taken steps to raise the matter through formal diplomatic channels.

He said Mongolia’s Foreign Ministry had delivered a formal diplomatic démarche to Malaysian ambassadors in Bangkok and Beijing, setting out four requests to the Malaysian government.

The requests include fair and transparent consideration of the family’s civil appeal, lawful cooperation with Australia over convicted murderer Sirul Azhar Umar’s testimony and return, an examination of newly discovered or previously unexamined evidence, and an official written update on the proceedings.

Zandanshatar also said Mongolia’s attorney-general had submitted an official request to Malaysia’s Attorney-General, while the Mongolia-Malaysia Parliamentary Friendship Group had sent formal letters seeking a resolution.

He said Mongolia hoped to receive a response to its diplomatic demarche in accordance with international law and procedures.

The country also hoped its officials would have opportunities to discuss the matter with their Malaysian counterparts on the sidelines of international platforms, including United Nations-related meetings.

Global petition launched to seek justice

Alongside its diplomatic efforts, Zandanshatar announced the launch of a global public petition titled Dignity for Altantuya, addressed to the governments of Malaysia and Australia.

The petition calls for fair legal proceedings, the examination of evidence, lawful cooperation concerning Sirul’s testimony and return, and clear updates for Altantuya’s family.

Altantuya, a 28-year-old Mongolian national and mother of two, was murdered in Malaysia on Oct 19, 2006. Two former police officers, Sirul and Azilah Hadri, were convicted over her killing.

Sirul is currently in Australia, while Altantuya’s family continues to pursue civil proceedings in Malaysia.

READ MORE: Ex-Mongolian PM Reopens Altantuya Conversation With Four Demands

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