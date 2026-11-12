Malaysia Eyes One Million 3D-Printed Homes, Yet Location and Loans Remain Key

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Malaysia aims to deliver 500,000 affordable homes by 2030 and one million by 2035, with advanced modular construction technology seen as the way to get there.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this on Tuesday (10 November) when officiating International Construction Week (ICW) and BuildXPO Malaysia 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

He said technology must help the country build homes more efficiently, without compromising safety, quality and liveability.

Anwar said he was encouraged by the collaboration between the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and the private sector on modular construction.

He said this includes exploring three-dimensional concrete printing technology.

He added that the construction industry must move beyond adopting imported technology. It should develop its own capabilities in producing, commercialising and eventually exporting construction technologies.

Initiative Takes Effort Across The Board

Anwar called for local contractors, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to be given access to knowledge, training, technology and business opportunities.

He said the future construction workforce will need skills in digital design, automation, advanced manufacturing and robotics.

He also stressed the importance of competitive tender processes and good governance, saying greater transparency could help the government cut unnecessary costs.

The one million target covers 2026 to 2035 under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which Anwar tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on 31 July 2025.

The homes are to be delivered by the federal government, state governments and private developers.

Developments Need To Reach The People

On 10 August, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Nga Kor Ming launched the National Housing Policy 2026-2035. It has six focus areas, 17 strategies and 59 action plans.

Nga said Malaysia’s main housing problem is a mismatch between the homes being built and what the market needs, rather than a lack of supply. The policy plans housing development based on local demand, using big data analytics.

Juwai IQI group chief executive officer Kashif Ansari said in a commentary that the target works out to around 100,000 affordable homes a year. He said this is broadly in line with the pace under the 12th Malaysia Plan, when more than 500,000 affordable homes were reported as completed, under construction or approved.

He said the bigger challenge is ensuring the homes are in the right locations, at prices households can sustain, and supported by financing.

Anwar said the transformation must benefit ordinary Malaysians, particularly through more affordable housing.

He warned that large-scale urban development, when it overlooks social needs, environmental quality and public welfare, will only invite resentment.

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